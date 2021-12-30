Cantaloupe Enhances Seed With Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML) Integrations Through Partnership With HIVERY

Serial entrepreneur and digital marketing leader, Jeff Woelker is launching his own data focused, digital marketing consultancy called ixperimint. Ixperimint will be solely focused on helping business to business, CPG, and tourism businesses achieve measurable and repeatable success across their digital marketing efforts. Over the years, the ixperimint team has seen the difficulties that many marketers have with identifying, unlocking, and utilizing many of the datasets sitting right under their nose. For instance, ixperimint has worked with numerous brands to help identify better ways of segmenting their customers based on overlaying 3rd party data, creating entirely new customer segments based on web analytics and customer behaviors, as well as identified missed sales opportunities by diving deep into their acquisition funnel to identify new marketing and sales process efficiencies.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO