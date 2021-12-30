ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantaloupe Enhances Seed With Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML) Integrations Through Partnership With HIVERY

By AIT News Desk
Cover picture for the articleTechnology Offering Will Enhance Machine Merchandising Decisions for use with Seed Pro and Office, Helping Operators Drive Improved Vending Machine Performance. Cantaloupe, Inc. a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in...

