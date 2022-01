Shorenstein Properties LLC recently sold the Alpha Building to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Alpha Building is located north of downtown Austin in Mueller, a 750-acre pedestrian-oriented mixed-use community with a live-work-play environment alongside Austin’s restaurants, retail and entertainment venues. Situated at the heart of the Mueller Business District, the Alpha Building is six stories and contains approximately 210,000 square feet of office space. Designed by Page Sutherland Page, the property features large 35,000 to 50,000-square-foot floorplates, 14-foot ceiling heights and outdoor spaces on each floor of the building.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO