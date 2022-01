Sparking your child’s independence doesn’t mean having them make their own breakfast at age 5 (although it is possible for them to prepare cereal and milk at this age), but rather learning to think and act on their own appropriately. When showing your child how to be independent, you’re mostly teaching them to know they can be their own person and learn how to operate life without you. As most parents should understand, you will not always be there for them. For a child to be ready to take on life beyond living under your roof, it’s important to spark their independence.

