A prefiled bill by 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, would expand tax credits to employers for hiring veterans and military spouses. House Bill 1677 would increase an existing $1,500 business and occupation tax credit to $3,000 for hiring veterans, active-duty military members, military spouses and veteran spouses on or after July 1, 2022. If passed, it would also waive requirements for veterans to be unemployed for 30 days prior to being eligible. It would also apply to seasonal employers.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO