NFL

Jets sign LB Javin White, add 2 much-needed tight ends to practice squad

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Jets brought in three players at positions of need on Wednesday.

LB Javin White was signed to the active roster. Tight ends Josh Perkins and Brandon Dillon, meanwhile, were added to the practice squad.

COVID-19 and injuries have left the Jets thin at linebacker and tight end. While the Jets got a number of players and HC Robert Saleh back on Wednesday, LB Jarrad Davis hit the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. TE Kenny Yeboah was among the players who came off the list Wednesday, but the Jets don’t have a healthy tight end who has caught a pass this season. That didn’t change with Wednesday’s additions.

The Jets signed White off the Raiders practice squad. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of UNLV made four appearances last season, totaling four tackles and contributing on special teams. White played in one game for Las Vegas earlier this season.

Perkins was cut by the 49ers in August. He entered the league as an UDFA with the Falcons in 2016. The Washington product has also spent time with the Eagles. He has 17 catches, 196 yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games.

Dillon signed with Minnesota as an UDFA out of Marian in 2019. He’s made one appearance this year, playing 22 special teams snaps for Minnesota. Dillon was most recently on the Vikings practice squad. He has one career catch.

CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

