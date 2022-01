Notable deaths this year in Virginia politics that may have gone unnoticed:. Donald “Spec” Campen, 101 — Doorkeeper and sergeant-at-arms in the House of Delegates and former congressional aide, he was a Henrico County Democrat of the old school, sticking with his party as it swung right to left, to the center, and left again. An Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, Campen was an enthusiastic promoter of Virginia as a venue for television and film production, once showing up at the General Assembly as the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.” He also appeared in more than 60 movies and TV shows.

