Health insurance is a basic need for millions of people, but what about insurance for furry family members? As every pet owner knows, our dogs can get injured or sick, or develop other health conditions with little to no warning. Veterinary care can be life-saving, but it doesn’t have to drain your life savings. Pet insurance is a way of spreading costs and protecting both your pet and your bank account. Finding the plan that best fits Fido can be overwhelming, but we’ve got the 101 on how it works, what you need to know, and where to sign up.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO