2022 in Year: Portland faced big problems

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

A new City Council faces increasing shootings and homicides, as COVID-19 variants slow office reopenings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ7fy_0dZ61sCC00

This was the year the city's slogan could have been switched from "Keep Portland Weird" to just "Keep Portland."

The recovery promised in January happened in fits, starts and reversals. Progress on solving big problems was slow at best. Heralded reopening plans faltered. Bad news frequently outweighed good.

City Hall: The year started with a more center-left City Council and the threat of a recall hanging over Mayor Ted Wheeler. Consensus-builder Dan Ryan already had defeated the sometimes-controversial former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith to fill the unexpired term of the late Commissioner Nick Fish. Moderate Mingus Mapps defeated an incumbent, tenant advocate and police critic Chloe Eudaly in the 2020 general election. Wheeler became the first mayor since Vera Katz to be elected to more than one term when he defeated progressive Sarah Ionnarone in the same election. Some of her backers almost immediately announced a recall campaign because Wheeler received less than 50% of the vote, probably because of a write-in campaign by supporters of activist Teressa Raiford. Despite raising nearly $150,000, the campaign failed to collect the required petition signatures and a federal judge refused to extend the 90-day deadline, however.

Crime: Shootings and homicides continued to spike in 2021, breaking historic records. By the end of the year, police had responded to more than 1,200 shootings and more than 85 homicides. People throughout the city were telling local reporters they were afraid to leave their homes. Although small comfort, Portland was not alone. By the first of December, ABC News ranked the city among 12 major American urban centers that hit all-time homicide records. Car and catalytic converter thefts also spiked.

Police funding: Portland became one of several American cities to "refund" their police bureaus this year. The City Council cut $15 million from the Portland Bureau budget above required COVID-19 reductions in 2020. That included disbanding the Gang Violence Reduction Team that had been accused of racial profiling when it was previously know as the Gang Enforcement Team. But even Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who championed the previous cut, joined the rest of the council to increase police funding during the Fall Budget Monitoring Process.

Homelessness: Portland and Multnomah County increased funding for homeless services throughout the year. Despite that, although there are no official figures, the number of people living in encampments throughout Portland visibly increased. That happened despite the city and Metro pouring hundreds of millions of dollars from various sources into the problem, including voter-approved measures, federal recovery appropriations, and unexpected surplus funds. Polls show the lack of apparent progress is the No. 1 issue among voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8cLb_0dZ61sCC00

Protests: After large daily and nightly protests through most of 2020, their numbers and sizes declined throughout 2021, although some vandalism and violent confrontations with law enforcement agencies still occasionally took place. The potential for harm prompted some downtown businesses and public buildings to keep plywood barriers up throughout the year, undermining efforts to show it has fully reopened. Some retailers reported nearly normal business over the holidays, however. The New York Times reported on Dec. 23 that the FBI had infiltrated and recorded an unspecified number of Portland protests in 2020 and 2021.

Transportation: TriMet was forced to cut transit service in December even as two major traffic projects moved forward. The regional transit agency cut service on 21 bus lines in December because of a driver shortage. But the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project and Interstate Bridge Replacement Project moved forward because of potential federal funding in the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act approved by Congress in November. Climate and social justice activists are continuing to try to derail both projects, however.

Offices reopening: The delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 stymied plans to return most public and private sector workers to their offices. Many businesses and governments delayed and then suspended plans to begin calling workers back after Labor Day. In early December, the city of Portland announced that employees working from home would only be required to come to their offices one day per week beginning in January.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

Estacada News

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Who are the East County houseless?

Forum speakers will break down facts, take on common stereotypes when discussing local houseless residents. City Councilors from Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are teaming up to help people better understand community members who are living without a home in East Multnomah County. The "Losing Your Place to Live" forum...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Governorship one of many key statewide races in '22

Expect changes in the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation. The governorship is usually Oregon's marquee political race in election years when the presidency is not on the ballot — but 2022 is shaping up as an especially spirited year. With no obvious favorite to succeed Democrat Kate Brown,...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expand. Clackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Striking 'Sellwood Gateway' development at Bridge revealed

The properties on both sides of the entrance of the Sellwood Bridge at the east end may soon look different. Ever since the new Sellwood Bridge reopened in 2016, neighbors and commuters alike have wondered what would become of the properties at the eastern Sellwood Bridgehead "“ the space on either side of S.E. Tacoma Street between the landing of the Sellwood Bridge and 6th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE interns dig into Nadaka Park

Project Zero interns also shared values of conservation with East County community. With growing fears of climate change and its effects on the Pacific Northwest, Portland General Electric is attempting to face those challenges through its Project Zero internship that allows young adults to experiment with and learn about environment-specific careers.
GRESHAM, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon offers grants up to $200,000 to renovate downtowns

Building project applications from eligible organizations are due March 15. The State Historic Preservation Office is looking for help breathing new life into Oregon's downtowns. SHPO invites all organizations in Oregon Main Street Network communities to apply for revitalization grants to help buy, construct and fix buildings on approved main...
OREGON STATE
Chloe Eudaly
Ted Wheeler
Nick Fish
Teressa Raiford
Portland Tribune

St. Helens mayor looks ahead to 2022

Mayor Rick Scholl address concerns from 2021 and looks forward to challenges in the New Year. With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, times have been challenging in St. Helens, but Mayor Rick Scholl is looking ahead to better days in 2022. Speaking with the Spotlight, Scholl said a big concern...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began. Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot. An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter. In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent...
PORTLAND, OR
#Downtown Portland#Labor Day#Vandalism#Fbi#Gang Violence#City Council#Keep Portland Weird#Abc News#American
Portland Tribune

Animal rescues devastated by pandemic

Lack of funds and overpopulation are just some problems organizations face, but there are ways to help. Shannon Shafer, founder of The Orphan Cat Rescue of Oregon, is lucky if she gets more than four hours of sleep at night. Shafer, like many small animal rescue owners, works full-time in...
DUNDEE, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard voters likely to decide term limits

Ballot language expected to include what's meant by 'consecutive years' regarding council and mayor terms. More specifically, what does the term "consecutive years" served mean when it comes to a mayor or city council member?. That's exactly what the Tigard City Council is trying to determine as they move toward...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

What kind of 2022 should we expect?

No end in sight to the pandemic but there's hope for the economy and upcoming major events.Don't give up — 2022 could be better, really. Yes, 2021 was not the year anyone wanted. And it's hard to feel optimistic with the surge of omicron COVID-19 variant infections, continued Portland shootings, and questions about how schools should continue operating. But there are reasons for hope. Omicron may be more infectious than delta but it does not seem to be as dangerous. Portland police are preparing to deploy additional resources. Local, state and national economies are proving more resilient than anyone...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered system. In this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Third former professor sues Pacific University

A lawsuit alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign. A fresh lawsuit against Pacific University alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign by a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Rapheal "Joe" Hamilton was hired as an...
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate. Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton. Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon high court changes course on motor vehicle seizures

Justices rule that police must prove 'exigent circumstances' to search without getting warrants first.The Oregon Supreme Court has dropped its 35-year blanket exception for motor vehicles in requiring court-issued warrants before police can conduct most searches for criminal evidence. The court ruling, which makes it harder for police to search vehicles without a warrant, came on the final business day of 2021. The 51-page opinion, penned by Justice Rebecca Duncan, said the 1986 exception carved out by the court was meant to be temporary. "Notably, the court did not intend the automobile exception to be permanent," Duncan wrote. "The exception...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

