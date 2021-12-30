ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe First Drive: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of Value

By Lawrence Ulrich
A plug-in hybrid joins the Santa Fe line for 2022, with up to 31 miles of all-electric range and 267 system horsepower, though availability is limited by supply. Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe aims at the big, slow-beating heart of the midsize SUV market: Two rows, five passengers and no optional third-row for kids to fight over—or out of. Size wise It splits the difference between more compact machines like the Toyota RAV4 and slightly larger midsizes, like the new-for-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The result is a classic jack-of-all-trades. The Santa Fe has many broad talents, but stands out mostly on value.

If excitement is lacking in the latest Santa Fe, Hyundai’s familiar value and virtues are not. This crossover drives as well as anything in the class, its interior brings the appealing design that’s become a brand signature and the automaker piles on the features. To separate itself from the grazing SUV herd, Hyundai offers several hybrid versions among four powertrain options, including a new-for-’22 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that starts from $40,575.

Like most competitors, the Hyundai offers a smorgasbord of models and prices. A basic Santa Fe SE starts from an appealing $28,385, luring budget buyers with maximum square footage for the dollar. (All-wheel-drive adds a $1,700 upcharge on non-hybrids). Atop the non-hybrid rung, a leather-lined Calligraphy edition starts at $42,145.

A trio of hybrid trims, minus the plug, range from $34,835 for a base Hybrid Blue, $39,995 for the SEL Premium Hybrid, and $41,345 for the Limited. Those models pair a 178-horsepower, 1.6-liter engine with a 59-horsepower electric motor and six-speed automatic transmission, for a system total of 226 horsepower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6K4q_0dZ61jUt00
The Santa Fe splits the size difference between compact crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 and midsizes like Hyundai’s own Palisade. It isn’t as big inside as it seems, however, and the RAV4 has it beat on cargo room. Hyundai

Driving the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

To see how the Santa Fe Hybrid shakes out as a daily driver, I took the crossover on an extended tour of New York city and its surroundings. I also tested the most powerful model of the bunch: A non-hybrid Limited with 277 eager horsepower from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, starting from $40,145.

The Hybrid Limited earns an EPA-rated 33 mpg in city, and 30 mpg highway. That economy represents a notable jump from the 25 mpg city, 28 mpg highway of the non-hybrid Santa Fe SEL. But it’s not even in the ballpark with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid’s 41 city and 38 highway.

The Hybrid drives smartly, including almost unnoticeable handoffs as the gas engine springs to life or shuts down while decelerating. As with some hybrids, it’s a bit slow to respond to an initial squeeze of the accelerator, but then power kicks in after only a brief pause. Squeeze harder, and the Hybrid proves just quick enough for the cut-and-thrust of daily commutes, or freeway merges, with a roughly 7.5-second surge to 60 mph. Though the RAV4 Hybrid saves decisively more fuel, the Santa Fe met its EPA rating, showing me right around 33 mpg on unhurried cruises through New York and environs.

As for the non-hybrid Limited, its engine is mated with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that can feel a bit lumpy, especially in low-speed operation. Still, that Limited can scoot to 60 mph in roughly 6.0 seconds, adding some personality to this suburban hauler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QxUp_0dZ61jUt00
Adding options can turn the Santa Fe’s interior into quite an opulent place to be, though all versions come with functional, family-friendly environs. Hyundai

The Big and Small of In-Between Sizing

High points do not include exterior styling. The Hyundai’s over-eager curves, fillips and bumptious grille manage to look simultaneously hectic and generic, especially compared to the slightly larger Palisade, which has a more distinctive style.

Size-wise, the Santa Fe is definitely a tweener: Longer and roomier than a typical compact SUV like the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4, but a few inches shy of most midsize competitors. The upscale interior benefits from a Volvo-esque, flying-bridge console, though the busy array of console switches runs contrary to Hyundai’s usual simplified approach. Rear seats are great for knee and hip room, but a bit shy on headroom considering the overall dimensions.

Family-friendly cargo space brings 36.4 cubic feet behind split-folding rear seats. There’s 72.1 cubes with rear seats folded, and a nicely trimmed-and-finished cargo area that the likes of Ford or Chevy might emulate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gree_0dZ61jUt00
The Santa Fe’s extra size over its compact competitors is most useful in the back seat. With more than 40 inches of legroom, there’s appreciably more than in the RAV4 and no need to compromise comfort for access to a third row. Hyundai

Yet the Hyundai’s packaging calls into question whether it benefits from its larger footprint: Stretching just over 188 inches in length, the Santa Fe is seven inches longer than a Toyota RAV4, and about eight inches longer than a Honda CR-V. Despite the Hyundai’s size advantage, the RAV4 virtually matches its cargo space, whether with rear seats erect or folded. And the CR-V actually beats it, with up to 39.2 cubes behind rear seats, and about 76 cubic feet with seats folded.

The Santa Fe isn’t the only segment player with that issue; the Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Murano and Chevy Blazer are all a bit stingy on cargo space relative to their exterior sizes.

Which Santa Fe is the Best Value?

For many shoppers, the strategy will be to zero in on models that highlight the Hyundai’s winning points—including that airy and smartly appointed interior, a mellow ride and confident traction—without breaking the bank.

While the SE is a bit bare-bones, the SEL is an obvious value play despite a modest 191 horsepower from the naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter four. The Santa Fe SEL starts from $30,185. Even that SEL brings such features as wireless device charging, heated front seats, blind-spot monitor, satellite radio and keyless entry with push-button start. All-wheel-drive adds $1,700, as does a Convenience package with a raft of features, including a power tailgate and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJooA_0dZ61jUt00
Hyundai’s infotainment system is easy to learn and extensively filled with digital helpers and nice extras. This 10.3-inch screen is an upgrade from the standard 8.0-inch unit, which uses the same housing but gets additional physical control knobs. Hyundai

Many buyers will be satisfied at that level, but for those who want more a $4,025 Premium Package boots the SEL into deluxe territory, with such features as leather upholstery; a 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen with solid graphics and easeful operation; panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, Hyundai’s outstanding Highway Driving Assist with automated lane centering, LED ambient lighting and more. Throw in a $450 tow hitch, and a near-loaded SEL can be had for $37,700 with AWD.

The most affordable plug-in version, the SEL Convenience, starts from $40,535. But the Limited PHEV summits at $46,545, uncomfortably close to Hyundai’s larger and more luxurious Palisade or its award-winning Kia Telluride cousin.

On the plus side, that plug-connected model can officially cover 31 miles on electricity before its 1.6-liter, turbocharged gasoline engine kicks in, which might save plenty of fuel in the long run if your jaunts are mostly around town. The engine gets a boost from a 90-horsepower electric motor, fed by a 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery for a noticeable increase in pep, but when the battery is depleted the PHEV’s fuel mileage is nothing special. Next year, that Sante Fe PHEV will be joined by a plug-in version of the related Kia Sorento, with Jeep planning to get into the game with its Grand Cherokee 4xe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik4CJ_0dZ61jUt00
The Santa Fe XRT adds some more aggressive-looking body cladding and running boards, but not additional ground clearance or any mechanical upgrades. Hyundai

Another new-for-’22 model, the Santa Fe XRT, adds tough-guy, adventure-style body additions, including skid plates, side steps and black 18-inch wheels. But it’s the same crossover softie underneath, with AWD not even a standard feature. The XRT comes only with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 191 horsepower, and a six-speed automatic transmission. That XRT starts from $33,485. Notably, the cladding doesn’t bestow any additional off-road talent even if it looks the part.

A word about hybrid pricing: The top-shelf Sante Fe Limited PHEV, at $46,545, costs about $5,000 more than the comparable Hybrid with no plug. The SEL Convenience version of the PHEV, at $40,535, costs about $5,700 more than the most affordable standard Hybrid. Ah, but Santa Fe PHEV buyers are eligible for a $6,587 federal tax credit (of a maximum $7,500), due to the 31-mile all-electric range, which definitely helps soothe the pain of the finance office.

The issue becomes finding one: The 2022 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid was expected reach to dealerships in August, beginning in coastal states that hew to more-stringent emission standards. Until Hyundai proves otherwise, wide availability of the plug-in in all 50 states remains an open question. Fortunately, there are three versions of the standard Hybrid to satisfy green-minded types. Again, it’s the familiar big-tent strategy for midsize SUVs; a little something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL8EK_0dZ61jUt00
Though it isn’t as capable off-road as the Subaru Ascent, the Santa Fe still has 8.2 inches of ground clearance and optional all-wheel drive. It can do some dirt road and light trail driving, but it feels more at home on pavement. Hyundai

