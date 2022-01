ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who want to get a COVID-19 test at OSF Healthcare will have to go elsewhere if they are not showing any symptoms. Healthcare centers are overcrowded with some patients even traveling across state lines to receive care and with the testing shortage, leaders at OSF say the emergency room is not the place to go unless you are actually ill. They simply do not have the staff to service residents who come to the er without symptoms looking for a covid test. With ICU beds almost at capacity and staffing shortages leading to ER wait times extending past eight hours, the hospital’s hands are tied.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO