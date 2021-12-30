January Elder Forum canceled

New York State Education Commissioner Betsy Rosa announced on Tuesday that high school regents exams scheduled for January have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before," Commissioner Rosa said. "Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health supports for our students."
