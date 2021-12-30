ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

January Elder Forum canceled

boothbayregister.com
 5 days ago

Chip Griffin has announced that the Jan. 12 Elder Forum meeting is canceled...

www.boothbayregister.com

WZOZ 103.1

January 2022 Regents Exams Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

New York State Education Commissioner Betsy Rosa announced on Tuesday that high school regents exams scheduled for January have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before," Commissioner Rosa said. "Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health supports for our students."
UTICA, NY
riverheadlocal

January regents exams canceled statewide due to coronavirus concerns

January’s high school regents exams have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Education announced yesterday. The standardized tests, which are administered by the state and required to pass to obtain certain degrees, were scheduled for Jan. 25-28 for students at Riverhead High School. Diploma requirements will be changed for students who are taking classes culminating in a January regents exam to allow them to be exempt from the exams.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Elder Forum
boothbayregister.com

Maine Maritime Museum eliminates admission fees for children

As part of its ongoing effort to improve accessibility, Maine Maritime Museum is offering free admission to all visitors under the age of 17. Thanks to the generous support of Central Maine Power (CMP), the new admission structure will continue through December 2026. “We are committed to making the museum...
boothbayregister.com

Reflections on Community Christmas Dinner 2021

We all know this has been an unusual and difficult year, but what we saw last week was a unique and beautiful sight. Throughout Christmas Day, over 100 people were blessed with food, companionship and joy as they came together to share a wonderful Christmas meal. Here are some reflections from one of our planning committee members, Sue Burge (who herself just lost her husband this past year):
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
townofelon.com

Board of Aldermen Agenda Session Meeting – Monday, January 3rd at 6pm – Cancelled

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their agenda session meeting on Monday, January 3rd at 6pm. This meeting will be in person and online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting online, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Monday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.
POLITICS
boothbayregister.com

Engagement announced

MaryEllen and Ted Gibbon of Ocean Point, Boothbay and Oakhurst, New Jersey announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Marie to Ryan Morrison, son of Jill Bergman of Boca Raton, Florida and Rick Morrison of Patchogue, New York. Ms. Gibbon and Mr. Morrison are both graduates of University of Massachusetts,...
boothbayregister.com

Happy New Year

This is the time when pundits and pranksters remind you of milestones you would rather forget. The same group, queens, presidents and popes usually take a minute to scold you for your failings, as if this would get you to mend your ways and skip down the yellow brick road to sainthood. Then they urge us all to (here insert their pet cause) and all will be well.
boothbayregister.com

Be victorious

Welcome to 2022. Today is a new day and a new year. It is an opportunity to be victorious over the things of the last two years. Be victorious by living in hope, encouragement, joy, peace, patience, and love. To renew our efforts to continue in the plan for each...
boothbayregister.com

Employees of First National Bank raise money for fifteen non-profits across Maine

Employees of First National Bank raised $11,915 in 2021 through its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated non-profit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays each month. Since 1995, employees of First National Bank have been dressing casually on Fridays in support of...
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

By now I hope everyone knows that your local Legion family are having monthly dinners and breakfasts during January, February and March. The Auxiliary hosts the breakfasts on Feb. 12 and March 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. Unlike the summer breakfasts, these are on Saturday morning. The theme for February is "Outrageous Valentine’s Breakfast." There will be prizes for the most outrageous outfit! What a great way to impress our own Valentine on the 14th! The theme for the March breakfast is “Wear’n Green.” This is our chance to break in your St Patrick’s Day “uniform.”
MIX 107.9

Holly Haze Talks: Resolutions? To Be or Not To Be

Some people need a certain date or a new calendar year to set a goal. New Year’s resolutions have been around for a long time. Today, less than 25% stick to their goal before the month of January is over. While it is a brilliant marketing ploy by the fitness and fad weight loss industry […]
FITNESS
boothbayregister.com

First Maypole Dance in America, May 1, 1622

Let’s celebrate throughout 2022 our four hundredth anniversary of the very first maypole dance in America, on May 1, 1622. Damariscove’s incredible history provides a peek at our very deeply ingrained Midcoast-Maine culture of equality and liberty that preceded us and, more importantly, continues to permeate, shape, and distinguish us today.
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln Academy students help Woodchucks

Several Lincoln Academy students recently volunteered to help the Boothbay Region Woodchucks at the Community Resources Council group’s woodpile. The Newcastle school students stacked the wood after the Woodchucks cut the firewood. The CRC and the Woodchucks have given away 32 cords of firewood so far this season, according...
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth reports 122 COVID-19 cases for week of Dec. 20

LincolnHealth reported 122 positive COVID-19 cases out of 855 tests for the week of Dec. 20. The positivity rate was 15.78%, down from 19.64% the previous week, and tests were at their highest since the week of Sept. 13. LincolnHealth’s John Martins said testing records will likely be surpassed the...

