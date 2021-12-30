January Elder Forum canceled

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their agenda session meeting on Monday, January 3rd at 6pm. This meeting will be in person and online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting online, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Monday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO