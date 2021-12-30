ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin sellers step back on the edge of the range [Video]

By Ali Mortazavi
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 will be a memorable year of visibility for crypto assets. The value of BTC has more than doubled during this year from $28,803.59 on the 1st of January, 2021, to $68,789.63 on the 10th of November, 2021. The aggregate crypto capitalization also jumped on the back of the popularity of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin stuck in range between $45k support and $52k resistance

Bitcoin is off to a slow start as traders ring in the new year. The cryptocurrency is down about 8% over the past week as demand from buyers slowed. The current price of around $46,000 is near the bottom of a two-week-long price range, which previously led to higher bids for BTC.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Btc#Ema#Rsi#Macd
Motley Fool

7 Cryptocurrencies That Can Triple Your Money in 2022

The cryptocurrency market nearly tripled in value last year. But in spite of these big gains, this diverse mix of cryptocurrencies could still make investors a lot richer in 2022. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 more than doubling up its average annual total return in 2021, relative to the past...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
coingeek.com

The winner of 2022: BitCoin Satoshi Vision [$BSV]

This is an excerpt from John Pitts’ latest blog post, The winner of 2022: BitCoin Satoshi Vision [$BSV]. Read the full piece on Medium. Once in a while, it’s important to call your shot like Babe Ruth did—twice. My family and friends know that it’s rare, but sometimes I call my year. “This one is gonna be my year,” I’ll say. When you’ve been in the prediction business as long as I have, sometimes you just FEEL that all the information you’ve gathered is correct, and you’ve reached a point where you’re seeing and sniffing the evidence of things going your way. It’s not just a random feeling, there’s confidence and advantages behind it. It’s not every year this happens, but when you’re well-prepared for a year because you’ve been working your ass off and realize you’re going to get paid soon—that’s the “feeling.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price takes a step back as Christmas rally stalls

Bitcoin price tanked 7% yesterday and looks heavy again this morning. BTC sees bulls having difficulties staying above the 200-day SMA. A break lower could push price-action towards $44,088, resulting in another 8% loss. Bitcoin (BTC) was on the back foot yesterday as cryptocurrencies came under pressure from profit-taking as...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Decentraland, Bitcoin & Polkadot – European Wrap 24 December [Video]

Decentraland price shows impressive bullish potential, continues uptrend. Decentraland popularity is on the rise as institutional capital flows into the metaverse. Decentraland price has continued its uptrend through the past two weeks. Why Bitcoin could see the Christmas holiday begin a 50% rally. Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/CHF holds neutral but bullish scenario is on the cards [Video]

EURCHF keeps trading sideways marginally above its six-year low of 1.0365, unable to find enough power to breach the limits from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Despite the ongoing neutral trajectory, the higher highs in the RSI and the improvement in the MACD keep hopes for an upside reversal alive. The positive momentum in the Stochastics is adding to this optimism, while the squeeze in Bollinger bands is another indication that volatility could soon expand.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin [Video]

Cryptocurrencies continued to lose ground ahead of Monday’s New York open with bitcoin dipping to lows near $45,500 as risk conditions deteriorated. There was a tentative recovery after the US opened with an element of value buying after sustained declines, although overall sentiment remained cautious. Bitcoin recovered to above...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Christmas rally continues in 2022 stock market? [Video]

If you are wondering whether the Christmas rally will continue into 2022, watch the short video (5 min) below where I go through what to expect next in the 4 US major indices — S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 from a swing trading perspective (e.g. weeks to months):
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US stocks rally and Bitcoin up the most in more than a month [Video]

- Bitcoin snaps slide with biggest one day gain since November (2:04). - Review of the close on Wall Street and reasons for move higher (5:45). - UK PM Johnson rules out new restriction before Christmas (7:28). - Putin remains assertive as EU gas prices soar again (10:52). - Main...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy