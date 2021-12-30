Bitcoin sellers step back on the edge of the range [Video]

This is an excerpt from John Pitts’ latest blog post, The winner of 2022: BitCoin Satoshi Vision [$BSV]. Read the full piece on Medium. Once in a while, it’s important to call your shot like Babe Ruth did—twice. My family and friends know that it’s rare, but sometimes I call my year. “This one is gonna be my year,” I’ll say. When you’ve been in the prediction business as long as I have, sometimes you just FEEL that all the information you’ve gathered is correct, and you’ve reached a point where you’re seeing and sniffing the evidence of things going your way. It’s not just a random feeling, there’s confidence and advantages behind it. It’s not every year this happens, but when you’re well-prepared for a year because you’ve been working your ass off and realize you’re going to get paid soon—that’s the “feeling.”

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO