ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

We will start with mostly cloudy skies Thursday with drier weather for the afternoon

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut the door this morning we are still seeing a few showers scattered through the area with a few thunderstorms right along and outside of our southeastern counties. We will continue to see some bits and pieces...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Drier#Severe Thunderstorms#Canadian
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Cloudy and Cold with Gradual Afternoon Clearing

The sky is cloudy but the sky will be clearing and the sun should return for most places this afternoon, but highs will be struggling to climb out to the 30s for many locations. The winds will gradually decrease today as well, but it is certainly giving the cold air an extra bite today.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Warmer and drier start to the new year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After an active end to 2021, the first week of 2022 will be much quieter with warmer and drier weather. Albuquerque: All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars. Business: Business for Breaking Bad RV Tour continues to boom. National: After COVID test on plane,...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Not Quite as Cold Tonight with Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 14F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 33F…. Skies will be clear this evening, then some clouds roll in overnight from the west. It won’t be quite as cold tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens set this evening… then temps will likely become steady and even rise a bit overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Cloudy skies, scattered showers and light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly cloudy conditions Monday with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands next weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy