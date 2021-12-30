ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What? No after Christmas sale going on here

By Kenny Polcari
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks push higher and higher as investors and PM’s do some window dressing. Oil – back in the high $70’s – on its way to $80+. Treasuries churning at 1.5% ish…. leaving many to wonder why?. Consider building in some downside protection for January/February....

FXStreet.com

The new trading year heralds in animal spirits and a taste for risk

Get our take why the FTSE 100 is in favour this week, and what to expect from the US jobs report on Friday. It’s been a strong start to the new trading year, risky assets that are positively correlated to economic growth have had a strong start and US bond yields have surged. After its huge 13% gain on Monday on the back of better news about Q4 deliveries, Tesla shares have fallen on Tuesday and are down some 4% so far. Amazon is down more than 1.5% and even Apple, which surged to a $3 trillion valuation on Monday, the first American company to do so, is also nearly 1% lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is bucking the trend, and is down more than 1%, which is suggestive of a new theme for markets: out with the old and in with the new. As Covid fears get laid to rest for now, stocks that did well during the pandemic are falling out of favour, while banks and airlines, which underperformed during the pandemic are surging ahead.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD retreats as US Dollar Index bounces back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near daily high, holds steady above 0.7200 mark

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The risk-on mood and upbeat Chinese PMI extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. Elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and kept a lid on any further gains for the pair. The AUD/USD pair...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion

Core bonds started the new year in an extremely weak fashion. US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds as trading volumes returned to early December levels. The US yield curve bear steepened with yields adding 3.6 bps (2-yr) to 12.2 bps (30-yr). The move was almost equally driven by higher real rates and rising inflation expectations. The leap higher in long-term bond yields comes after them being depressed ever since omicron set foot on US soil. Despite record national infection levels, yields finally continued their natural path higher. Is the “bad” news discounted? The European example shows that the economic impact of omicron so far remains less worse than initially feared. The monetary policy context continues to play a role as well. The Fed’s December decision to accelerate the taper process could already result in a March rate hike with some governors even calling to shrink the balance sheet starting in Summer. This week’s US eco data could strengthen this hypothesis. The December manufacturing ISM kickstarts the action today with consensus expecting another 60+ outcome. The non-manufacturing ISM prints on Thursday. December ADP employment change, weekly jobless claims and payrolls will - from Wednesday to Friday - be indicative for the tightness on the US labour market. Meantime, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) will provide us with more insight on the decision making process within the US central bank. These eco/events are expected to weigh additionally on US Treasuries. The US 10-yr yield returned to the higher end of the 1.37%-1.7% trading range in place since Q4 2021 with the upper bound serving as next resistance ahead of the 2021 high (1.77%). The German yield curve bear steepened as well yesterday with yields adding 2.5 bps (2-yr) to 5.6 bps (30-yr). We must add that Bunds underperformed US Treasuries for most of the second half of December. The German 10-yr yield leapfrogged from -0.4% to nearly -0.1% currently with the 2021 high waiting for a test at -0.06%. The European 10y swap rate already passed that technical reference, closing at 0.34% yesterday, the highest level since May 2019! Market expectations about the pace of a future ECB tightening cycle (start late 2022/early 2023) turned more hawkish since the December Frankfurt gathering. This week’s EMU eco calendar is less enticing than the US one, but we do get December inflation numbers on Friday. Subdued trading in FX space marks a stark contrast with action on bond markets. Yesterday’s US Treasury underperformance abrupted a test of the upside of the narrow trading channel in EUR/USD between 1.1186 and 1.1383. Sterling’s decent run since mid-December (BoE rate hike & positive risk sentiment) ran into EUR/GBP support just below 0.84.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD hits fresh lows at 1.2666 and rebounds back above 1.2700

US data below expectations, on Wednesday ADP and FOMC minutes. DXY turns positive again, holds above 96.00. USD/CAD holds a bearish tone but again rejected from under 1.2700. The USD/CAD pair bottomed at 1.2666 and rebounded back above 1.2700, as the US dollar jumps from instance weakness to strength in a few minutes. Higher US yields continue to be a key driver of USD strength. At the same time, higher equity prices limit gains.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD advances firmly above 1.3500 amid an upbeat market sentiment

The British pound pares Monday’s losses, up some 0.40%. The US Dollar Index advances for the second consecutive day of 2022 but fails to boost the greenback vs. cable. US T-bond yields march firmly towards the 1.70% threshold. GBP/USD is tilted to the downside and will face strong resistance...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
koamnewsnow.com

Mortgage Interest Rates Forecast: How High Will Rates Go In 2022?

The prolonged low mortgage rates have offered some financial relief to homebuyers in the hot housing market during the past year, but that trend is not expected to last long into 2022. In fact, mortgage rates have steadily climbed from 2.67% in January 2021 to 3.12% by mid-December. Still, they’ve...
BUSINESS

