ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Bags Large Mustang Mach-E Order From NYC, With Tesla Also In The Fray

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co F has bagged an order for 184 Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossovers from New York City. What Happened: The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services said on Wednesday the Mach-Es will be used for law enforcement and emergency response and is part of a $420 million electrification investment that it...

m.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Yet Another Horror Story At A Ford Dealership For A Mustang Mach-E Buyer

Before I get into this story, this isn’t the followup to Joe’s experience at a Ford dealership. Joe actually reached out to me with a followup, but I wanted to allow the dealership some time to at least keep their promise to Joe. However, another EV buyer reached out to CleanTechnica and shared her story of an experience with a Ford dealership.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

SpaceX Astronaut Buys Ford Mustang Mach-E Instead Of A Tesla

Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor is a SpaceX astronaut who's already made history. She was a member of the Inspiration4 crew, the first private mission into the final frontier. SpaceX, of course, is the rocket and spaceship company founded by Elon Musk, who's also a founder and CEO of Tesla. So you'd think Dr. Proctor would automatically choose to buy a Tesla as her first EV. Makes sense, right? It does, but it wasn't the right EV for her. Instead, she opted for a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co F#The Mach Es#Dcas#Nypd#Ford Pro#Nyc#Jimfarley98#Tesla Inc Tsla Model S
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Mach-E Batteries Cost As Much As A New Ford Maverick

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.
CARS
Inverse

It’s official: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now the EV to buy

The GT label has adorned the faster, performance-oriented version of the Ford Mustang sports car since 1965. Back then, the Mustang GT included a V8 engine, disc brakes, and an upgraded instrument panel, among other things. Steve McQueen drove a 1968 GT in Bullitt, a car that sold at auction for $3.7 million.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

New York City Gets Its Very First Ford Mustang Mach-E Yellow Cab

Gravity, a New York City taxi startup, wants to go green with a fleet of electric cabs. Its first, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, has already hit the streets of Manhattan. Available to be hailed on the street or through a standard yellow taxi app, the Mach-E is finished in Rally Yellow and comes equipped with dynamic passenger controls, including a 22-inch display screen. Through it, passengers can take selfies, listen to music, or watch videos. Driver-facing artificial intelligence technology, meanwhile, identifies and prevents distraction, the company says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
motor1.com

Errors in Mustang Mach 1 brochure costs Ford millions in Australia

For the vast majority of its life, the Ford Mustang was a vehicle relegated to North America. That changed with the current-generation model, but you'll often find variations in features and equipment in different markets. Apparently, some key differences weren't clearly communicated to Mustang Mach 1 buyers in Australia, and that oversight has left Ford footing a hefty bill.
CARS
teslarati.com

Ford implements stop sale order on Mustang Mach-E over seatbelt issues

Customers waiting to take delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E are best advised to exercise some patience, as the veteran automaker has issued a stop sale order for the all-electric crossover over potential issues with the vehicle’s rear seatbelts. The recall covers 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es built between October 5 to November 18, 2021.
CARS
Boston Herald

Mustang Mach 1 is Ford’s top performer

Every car buyer is familiar with the Mustang and its history, revitalization and current existence. In this week’s Grasso’s Garage review we test out Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach 1. Have you ever heard of the “Grabber” collection? Yes, Grabber! Ford’s excellent display of exterior colors and with our tester in Grabber Yellow, we are stoked.
CARS
insideevs.com

Gravity Starts Operating Ford Mustang Mach-E Yellow Taxis In NYC

EV fleet startup Gravity launched the first in a fleet of all-electric NYC yellow taxis made up of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y electric vehicles. The company’s first NYC yellow taxis is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which started offering rides in the city on December 20. Gravity says the Mach-E is the most advanced taxi to ever hit the streets, offering a customized passenger experience, panoramic roof for sightseeing, and industry-leading safety tech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
electrek.co

EV fleet startup Gravity begins passenger pick-ups in NYC with custom Mach-E yellow taxis

This holiday season, New Yorkers will be able to visit friends and loved ones around the city in a new fleet of bright yellow Mach-E taxis, provided by EV fleet startup Gravity, Inc. The Mustang Mach-E’s were customized with monitors and panoramic roofs for NYC passengers along with AI for driver safety. The fleet represents a new electrified generation of the Big Apple’s iconic yellow taxis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fordauthority.com

Fisker Ocean, Upcoming Mustang Mach-E Rival, Officially Arrives In 2022

The Fisker Ocean all-electric crossover was originally revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas back nearly two years ago, at which time the automaker announced its pricing, which undercut the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Now, the new Mach-E rival has officially been revealed in production form, helping to revive a brand that originally surfaced back in the early 2010s with the stylish Karma sedan, though the Ocean is a far different product.
CARS
Seattle Times

Ford delivers first Mustang Mach-E SUVs in China, uses direct-to-consumer storefronts

Ford Motor Co. began delivering on Sunday in China its first Mustang Mach-E SUVs built in the country and sold at direct-to-customer Ford stores for all-electric vehicle buyers, the company announced. “These are the very, very first customers to get a Mach-E in China,” said Anderson Chan, Dearborn-based international communications...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy