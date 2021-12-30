ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Mary 2 Skips New York On Omicron Concerns

By Reuters
gcaptain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Praveen Paramasivam (Reuters) – Carnival Corp’s Cunard cruise line said on Wednesday its Queen Mary 2 ship would skip a scheduled stop at New York and instead extend its stay in Barbados until Jan. 2 to bring in more staffers. Cunard said its decision to add...

The cruise liner Queen Mary 2 will not make its planned return to the Big Apple after a Covid outbreak onboard. The Queen Mary 2 dropped off 10 Covid-19 infected passengers in New York earlier this month. Instead of returning to call in New York as originally planned, the Queen Mary 2 will remain in Barbados until January 2 due to the "current international travel situation.
