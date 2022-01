GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550, remains well supported as Johnson keeps economy open. GBP/USD has eased back from earlier session highs above 1.3550 (the pair’s highest levels since early November) in recent trade and is back to roughly in line with where it opened on the year in the 1.3520s. That means it still trades higher by about 0.4% or over 50 pips on the day, having rallied from Asia Pacific levels in the 1.3475 area, with Monday’s dip abck towards the 50-day moving average in the 1.3420 area (at the time) now having proven to have been a good entry point for the short-term bullish speculators. Read more...

CURRENCIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO