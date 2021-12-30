ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

31 dead bodies retrieved from Sudanese mine

Hays Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO – Sudanese authorities said Wednesday rescue workers retrieved at least 31 bodies from a collapsed gold mine in West Kordofan province. The country’s state-run mining company said workers and villagers were still searching...

www.hdnews.net

East Bay Times

At least 32 dead in gold mine collapse in Sudan

Rescue workers in Sudan are working to recover the bodies of dozens of workers who were killed in a gold mine that collapsed in the remote West Kordofan province, a mining official said. Khaled Al Dahwey, the director of the government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, told CNN on Tuesday there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mining.com

Thirty-one killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse

At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official told Reuters on Tuesday. “Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive,” said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.
ACCIDENTS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Haiti hostages stage dramatic escape 'after receiving sign from God'

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organisation said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Edith Blais: I was held hostage for 450 days and escaped - just as Covid forced the world into lockdown

The escape was like something straight out of a film. Edith Blais and her Italian companion, Luca Tacchetto, were fleeing through the African desert after 450 days as captives of mujahideen who’d kidnapped them in Burkina Faso. The pair had waited until a few nights after the full moon, when the light would be on their side and a windstorm would help cover their footsteps.Then they crept out of the camp and took their chances in the unforgiving desert, walking overnight until they found a road and flagged down a truck. The jihadis came after them, armed and shouting and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home

A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquest hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Thousands flee as floods worsen in Malaysia

Thousands more people have fled swamped homes as heavy rains exacerbated flooding in seven Malaysian states, officials said Sunday, with over 125,000 people evacuated in total since mid-December. The National Disaster Management Agency said the weeks-long bout of bad weather was expected to carry on until Tuesday. Dangerous water levels were detected in rivers in at least five states, a government monitoring website showed Sunday, with rising levels recorded in many other areas. Some 50 people have been killed so far, a police Facebook post on Saturday said, with two still missing.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

At least one person was killed and scores were missing after a landslide of dirt and rubble ripped down the waste heap of a Myanmar jade mine, sweeping workers searching for fragments of the gems into a lake and burying them under the debris. Throngs of their families stood on...
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Somalia’s President Accused of Carrying Out ‘Indirect Coup’ After Suspending Prime Minister

Somalia’s president has been accused of attempting to stage an “indirect coup” after suspending his prime minister over allegations that he stole land from the nation’s army. On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble in the latest round in a long-running power struggle between them. Roble’s office described the president’s move as “outrageous” and said he’d carry on as prime minister. “What is going on this morning is [an] indirect coup but it will not win,” the prime minister’s ally, assistant information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala, wrote on Facebook. The U.S. Embassy urged de-escalation from both sides in the nation, writing in a statement: “We strongly urge Somalia’s leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions and avoid violence.”
POLITICS

