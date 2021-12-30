ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City rises above December chaos, on course for EPL title

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
Chaos has reigned in the Premier League in December, with COVID-19 outbreaks decimating squads, forcing the postponement of 17 games and fueling talk of a pause in play that never materialized.

Manchester City has risen above it all.

Seven straight victories. An eight-point lead. A 10-match winning streak.

Such is City’s sudden dominance of the league that one of its rivals appears to be waving the white flag.

“We have seven COVID cases, we have five or six players out for six or more weeks,” said Thomas Tuchel, the manager of second-place Chelsea. “How should we compete in a title race?”

While Tuchel was grumbling about his misfortune minutes after seeing Chelsea concede a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, City — playing just 5 miles (8 kilometers) further west of London — was seeing out a 1-0 win at Brentford to complete a perfect month of 21 points.

TV cameras panned to City substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, two of the team’s in-form players who had been given a rest and were sitting alongside each other in the dugout having clearly been told they wouldn’t be coming on. Indeed, City manager Pep Guardiola didn’t make a single substitution, having rotated his starting lineup that contained a completely fresh attacking trio of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

What luxury. Especially at a time when some teams have requested postponements because they couldn’t call up the minimum number of players required — 13 plus a goalkeeper.

And that just might be the difference. The best and most expensively assembled squad in the league — managed by possibly the world’s top coach — has coped best with the most grueling period of the season, when fixtures come thick and fast and English soccer attracts more eyeballs than ever because every other big European league is on a winter break.

It was in December last year that City began a 21-match winning run in all competitions that lifted the team from a mid-table position in the Premier League — albeit because the team had some games in hand — to first place and a lead of 15 points.

Fast forward a year and City was third, five points behind leader Chelsea, after its 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30. Ten straight wins later, City is eight points clear of Chelsea and nine ahead of third-place Liverpool, whose 1-0 loss at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday was another late Christmas present for Guardiola. Liverpool has a game in hand on both City and Chelsea.

City has a great opportunity to expand the gap, too. Chelsea and Liverpool meet on Sunday, so one or both of the teams are sure to drop points. By then, City will have played Arsenal.

While Chelsea has a defensive crisis with Ben Chilwell (knee) out for the season and Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James also out injured, Liverpool will lose its two star forwards — Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) — to the African Cup of Nations following the Chelsea game.

City will also be deprived of Mahrez, who will play in the tournament for Algeria, but can still boast such an array of attacking options that the club was happy to sanction the sale of Spain forward Ferran Torres to Barcelona this week for an initial 55 million euros ($66 million).

Amid a widespread rush to label City as the hot favorite for another league title, Guardiola wasn’t getting ahead of himself.

“We are on a good run, but it’s the end of December,” he said after the Brentford game. “There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play.

“I’m not going to believe anyone who says it’s already done. The teams we have with (us) — Chelsea and Liverpool — are more than exceptional.”

City has managed to avoid being affected by too many COVID-19 cases among its playing staff, at least publicly anyway.

The team even has the fixture schedule on its side, having already played away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester in the league this season.

Heading into January, the champions have done the hard yards. A sixth league title in 11 seasons is already in sight.

The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku primed for high stakes meeting to set trajectory for Chelsea’s season

Thomas Tuchel insists everyone at Chelsea will “stay calm”, but the importance of Monday’s meeting with Romelu Lukaku should not be overlooked. It will decide the Belgian striker’s future at the club, as well as the very trajectory of this season.If the meeting is satisfactory to Tuchel, Lukaku will be brought back into the team for Wednesday’s League Cup match at home to Tottenham Hotspur and everything will blow over in the manner some close to the player predict. If it isn’t satisfactory, well, we’re in the sort of vintage Chelsea strife they haven’t actually seen in some time. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea and Liverpool do everything but win in Premier League thriller

A classic game for neutral fans, but also Manchester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool put everything into this pulsating 2-2 draw, to the point the intensity just had to trail off, and it might mean the title race does too. It all means that City are 10 points clear of Chelsea with the same number of games played, and 11 of Liverpool with one more.The truth was that necessity was the mother of intensity in this case, as both teams played like they knew they absolutely had to win. They only ended up hurting each other, while entertaining everyone else.It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
