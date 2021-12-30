ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Shoveling Snow Can Bring on Deadly Heart Attacks

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 5 days ago

DALLAS — As pretty as new-fallen snow appears, shoveling sidewalks and driveways can be deadly. According to the American Heart Assoc., the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling...

healthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January first than at any other time of the year. A heart attack may seem like it comes suddenly, but there are things you can do to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Heart Attack

Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack. The pain can be described as a pressure, heaviness, fullness, or burning sensation in the chest. The pain may also spread to the shoulders, neck, jaw, or arms. Other symptoms of a heart attack can include:. • Shortness of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Palpitations#Snow Removal#Heart Rate#The American Heart Assoc
fox2detroit.com

The dangers of shoveling snow

Shoveling snow - especially the wet kind that weighs a ton - is not like normal daily activities. It puts the heart to work and can be stressful to those who don't do regular physical activity. Here's what to know if inches of snow need shoveling off the sidewalk.
Science Focus

Thousands of coma patients may be conscious but we’re ignoring them, says pioneering neuroscientist

In July 2005, Carol was hit by two cars while crossing a busy road. She survived, but suffered a massive brain injury, which left her in a vegetative state with little hope of meaningful recovery. Carol’s life would never be the same again. Two cars and a moment’s distraction had redefined the rest of her existence; a shocking reminder of how vulnerable we are, and how the trajectory of our lives can change in an instant.
HEALTH
fox16.com

Avoid a holiday heart attack

(Baptist Health) – The holidays are a time of joy. But this time of year can be hard on your heart too. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than at any other time. Why? Amid all...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cbs19news

Reminder about potential health issues and shoveling snow

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though there is no snow in the current weather forecast, health officials are urging people to be careful if they need to shovel any this winter. The American Heart Association says that shoveling snow may not lead to health problems for most people, but...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WTAX

Are you too old to shovel snow?

Not everyone should be shoveling snow. A study from 2010 estimated that nearly 200,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for snow-shoveling-related incidents between 1990 and 2006, an average of about 11,500 people per year. About 55 percent were soft-tissue injuries, while about 34 percent were lower-back injuries, but experts say shoveling snow can also be a trigger for heart attacks. Dr. Barry Franklin says he cautions anyone over age 45 from partaking in the winter chore due to the “perfect storm” of factors that seem to cause heart attacks. Dr. Luke Laffin, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says he encourages people to start finding other ways to remove snow once they turn 55. The cold temperatures plus intense exercise of shoveling is no joke, and for middle-aged adults who don’t get a lot of exercise, Franklin and Laffin agree it’s best to leave the shoveling for someone else. (Yahoo)
HEALTH
FOX 28 Spokane

'A Heartbeat Away': Surviving a Heart Attack

Five and a half years ago Kelly Hatmaker moved to Spokane – practically sight unseen – for a new job at KHQ. Kelly immediately fell in love with the city and someone who shared his passion for the outdoors: Adrienne. “It’s her. She’s my best thing,” Kelly said,...
SPOKANE, WA
bostonnews.net

Americans most at risk for heart attacks at this time of year

Heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to stay healthy and reduce the odds of a medical emergency during the holidays and into the new year. Dr. Daniel Munoz, executive medical director of...
HEALTH
WSAW

Safety tips for shoveling snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter in Wisconsin means a lot of shoveling snow, and there are steps to take before and during the chore to avoid injury. One of the first things to consider is choice of clothing. Even though it’s cold outside, snow is heavy and the work is exerting, so it’s easy to overheat.
WAUSAU, WI
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy