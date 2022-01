South Africa has started a week of events mourning the death of Desmond Tutu, the theologian and human rights activist who died Sunday in Cape Town at age 90. The funeral for Tutu, who had served as an archbishop in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, will be held on Saturday at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu’s body will lie in state at the cathedral starting Friday for members of the public to pay their respects, though attendance will be limited to 200 people.

7 DAYS AGO