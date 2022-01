As many residents may be aware, CDC has updated guidance for isolation and the recommendations for quarantine late last week. Both the guidance for isolation and the recommendation for quarantine have been shortened based on studies showing that individuals are most infectious 1-2 days before, and 2-3 days after onset of symptoms. The following are the updated guidance for the general population and do not apply to healthcare or correctional facilities.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO