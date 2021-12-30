Evergrande NEV Starts First Mass Production -Sources

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company’s offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted “Evergrande,...
Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MediBalloon, Inc., a specialty medical balloon design and manufacturing company, announced the partnership with Medeon Biodesign, Inc., a Taiwan publicly traded medical device company with operations in Taipei, Taiwan and Sunnyvale, California, to expand the US operations and footprint in Asia. The new manufacturing organization established in Taiwan will be called Medeologix and will be in full operation in 2022 to not only serve the global market, but also provide customers the one-stop-shop service from prototyping to mass production of medical devices.
China has confirmed subsidy reduction for new energy vehicles (NEV), beginning in 2022, and it is early to assess whether it will impact EV adoption in the hot-and-happening Chinese economy. NEVs include EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell energy vehicles. What Happened: China will slash NEV subsidies by 30% in...
Cipia, an auto-tech company providing automakers and fleets with advanced AI based in-cabin sensing solutions for driver and interior monitoring, announces the first purchase order (PO) from Tier 1 Technomous, and start of production (SOP) with China’s largest automotive company SAIC Motor. David Tolub, CEO of Cipia said: “We...
Earlier this week, BOE announced that its 6th generation of flexible AMOLED production line has just entered mass production. The site for the advanced display technology facility is situated in the southwestern city of Chongqing, China. According to a PanDaily report, the known Chinese display maker is planning on expanding...
Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Kandi Technologies Group Inc's (NASDAQ: KNDI) wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh. The IFR18650-2200mAh has a 10% higher energy capacity than the 18650-2000mAh created in 2019 and is 22% higher than the current...
Apple's been manufacturing iPhones locally in India for a few years now, and it will begin the mass production of the iPhone 13 in the Asian country starting February 2022, reports The Economic Times. The publication claims that Apple has secured the supply of semiconductor chips required for the mass...
China's military expansion, especially of its naval fleet, has received worldwide attention. As impressive as those ships are, China's leaders may not rely on them to recapture Taiwan. Lyle Goldstein is director of Asia Engagement at Defense Priorities and a former research professor at the US Naval War College. In...
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
The Chinese government has accused retailing giant Walmart of "stupidity" after its subsidiary Sam's Club allegedly pulled products sourced from Xinjiang – a response that could become more likely as U.S. companies respond to reports of forced labor in the region. "To take down all products from a region...
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
A Chinese agronomist has helped Canadian greenhouse technology move forward, curiously by moving backward. Dong Jianyi uses only materials and the laws of thermodynamics to grow cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and more—even in the frigid Alberta winter—all without using a single watt. A geologist who abandoned the oil...
Oil in 2021 posted its biggest annual rise since 2009 as the rapid Covid vaccine rollout stimulated the reopening of economies, boosting consumption, while oil output remained limited. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate soared
