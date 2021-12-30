ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande Says Construction Resumes at 91.7% of Projects

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
finance-commerce.com

China’s Evergrande faces investor protests

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Protesters gathered outside China Evergrande offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday to demand that the indebted real estate developer give them their money back, as the company’s sales across China continued to plunge.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Hengda Seeks Delay; Huarong Resumes Trading: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit is seeking to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment, while China Huarong Asset Management Co. resumed trading following a $6.6 billion bailout, a type of state-orchestrated rescue that appears unlikely for Evergrande. Hengda Real Estate will hold a meeting...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Reuters#China Evergrande Group#Wechat
raleighnews.net

Protests outside Evergrande offices as stock trading resumes

Protesters demand that China's once leading property developer, now plagued by debt, return their money. Shares of China Evergrande jumped as stock trading resumed, but investors who were worried their money would be used to keep the firm afloat staged a protest outside the Guangzhou headquarters. China Evergrande's shares gained...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Evergrande shares rise as they resume trading after suspension

Shares in the embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande rose on Tuesday after they resumed trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange following a suspension. China’s second-biggest developer halted trading on Monday after receiving an order from authorities at Danzhou city in Hainan on 30 December telling it to demolish 39 under-construction buildings at the Ocean Flower Island project.
MARKETS
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default after missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Jump Over Progress in Resuming Home Deliveries

Investing.com – China Evergrande Group's (HK: 3333 ) shares jumped on Tuesday morning after the indebted property developer said on Sunday that it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. China Evergrande's Hong Kong shares jumped 6.08% to HK$1.57 ($0.20) by 10:56 PM ET (3:56 AM GMT), after...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy