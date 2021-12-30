HSBC Gets Approval to Buy Out China Life Insurance Joint Venture

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...

10 HOURS AGO