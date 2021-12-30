HSBC Gets Approval to Buy Out China Life Insurance Joint Venture

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- HSBC Life Insurance, also known as HSBC Life China, received regulatory approval to become China’s third life insurance joint venture to turn into a wholly foreign-owned company, after waiting more than one and a half years for the okay. The China Banking and Insurance...
HSBC's (HSBC -0.2%) Asian insurance subsidiary gets approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake in HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd (HSBC Life China), which will give HSBC full ownership of the Chinese Life Insurance joint venture. "Growing our insurance business is...
China will allow full overseas ownership of passenger car manufacturing sites from January 1, 2022. The move was announced in a document released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission. Since 1994, foreign companies involved in the car industry have been required to enter the Chinese market as 50:50 joint venture partners with a local company.
Daimler and Chinese partner BYD will restructure their DENZA joint venture with the German conglomerate to now hold a 10 percent stake in the venture. Daimler and BYD have been partners in the Chinese market since 2010 when they signed a 50:50 research and technology joint venture, BYD Daimler New Technology Co, producing and marketing new energy vehicles under the DENZA brand.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world’s second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.
Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) has withdrawn from a telecom application related to a joint venture with a Chinese customer that found its way into the U.S. government’s entity list, according to BofA Securities. The Rockley Photonics Holdings Analyst: Vivek Arya downgraded the rating on Rockley Photonics Holdings from...
Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
Geely will expectedly collaborate with Renault to develop a new lineup of green cars. French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault (FP: RNO) and Geely Holding are likely to announce a joint venture to produce hybrid vehicles. Citing sources, Reuters revealed that Renault and Geely would develop Chinese automaker’s hybrid vehicles in South Korea. In addition, Geely and Renault are considering the possibility of exporting cars duty-free to the US.
Biotech firm Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, have concluded their joint venture (JV) agreement to support the commercialization of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.Following the news, shares of Amyris rose 8.3% to close at $5.86 on Monday, while shares of ImmunityBio had jumped 24% at the close.
Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
OVER 345,000 people will receive new stimulus payments worth between $600 and $2000 thanks to new emergency legislation passed at the end of 2021. The Navajo council voted to send checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 for each child, using a $557million bank of federal coronavirus relief funds.
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
Nationwide Building Society has apologised after customers complained of incoming payments being delayed.The society took the decision to temporarily queue some payments just after 7am on Tuesday due to the volume coming in on what was the first working day of 2022.It said the previously queued payments were being processed as it worked through the backlog.The issues did not affect bulk payments and direct debits and standing orders were working normally, Nationwide added.We’re sorry, due to volume of inbound payments today, we have taken the decision to queue those while we resolve the issue. All payments will be processed as...
