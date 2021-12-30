ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HSBC Gets Approval to Buy Out China Life Insurance Joint Venture

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - HSBC said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yicaiglobal.com

HSBC Life Gets Go-Ahead to Become China’s Third Wholly Foreign-Owned Life Insurer

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- HSBC Life Insurance, also known as HSBC Life China, received regulatory approval to become China’s third life insurance joint venture to turn into a wholly foreign-owned company, after waiting more than one and a half years for the okay. The China Banking and Insurance...
Seekingalpha.com

What HSBC China insurance deal approval means for Chubb: Evercore ISI

HSBC's (HSBC -0.2%) Asian insurance subsidiary gets approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake in HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd (HSBC Life China), which will give HSBC full ownership of the Chinese Life Insurance joint venture. "Growing our insurance business is...
Carscoops

China Will No Longer Require Foreign Carmakers To Form Joint Ventures

China will allow full overseas ownership of passenger car manufacturing sites from January 1, 2022. The move was announced in a document released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission. Since 1994, foreign companies involved in the car industry have been required to enter the Chinese market as 50:50 joint venture partners with a local company.
Carscoops

Daimler Reducing Stake In Chinese DENZA Joint Venture To 10%

Daimler and Chinese partner BYD will restructure their DENZA joint venture with the German conglomerate to now hold a 10 percent stake in the venture. Daimler and BYD have been partners in the Chinese market since 2010 when they signed a 50:50 research and technology joint venture, BYD Daimler New Technology Co, producing and marketing new energy vehicles under the DENZA brand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc#Life Insurance#Reuters#Hsbc Life China
mymixfm.com

SK Hynix gets China approval for takeover of Intel’s NAND business

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world’s second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Rockley Photonics After Withdrawal From Chinese Joint Venture

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) has withdrawn from a telecom application related to a joint venture with a Chinese customer that found its way into the U.S. government’s entity list, according to BofA Securities. The Rockley Photonics Holdings Analyst: Vivek Arya downgraded the rating on Rockley Photonics Holdings from...
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Renault and Geely to Announce Joint Venture for Hybrid Vehicles

Geely will expectedly collaborate with Renault to develop a new lineup of green cars. French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault (FP: RNO) and Geely Holding are likely to announce a joint venture to produce hybrid vehicles. Citing sources, Reuters revealed that Renault and Geely would develop Chinese automaker’s hybrid vehicles in South Korea. In addition, Geely and Renault are considering the possibility of exporting cars duty-free to the US.
smarteranalyst.com

Amyris & ImmunityBio Conclude Joint Venture; Shares Jump

Biotech firm Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, have concluded their joint venture (JV) agreement to support the commercialization of a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.Following the news, shares of Amyris rose 8.3% to close at $5.86 on Monday, while shares of ImmunityBio had jumped 24% at the close.
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
The Independent

Nationwide customers complain of delays to incoming payments

Nationwide Building Society has apologised after customers complained of incoming payments being delayed.The society took the decision to temporarily queue some payments just after 7am on Tuesday due to the volume coming in on what was the first working day of 2022.It said the previously queued payments were being processed as it worked through the backlog.The issues did not affect bulk payments and direct debits and standing orders were working normally, Nationwide added.We’re sorry, due to volume of inbound payments today, we have taken the decision to queue those while we resolve the issue. All payments will be processed as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy