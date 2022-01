The Falcons fell to 7-9 on Sunday thanks to their 29-15 loss to the Bills, and they also officially missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Rookie Kyle Pitts offered the franchise a glimmer of long-term hope in Week 17, however, by making history. With 69 receiving yards on two catches against Buffalo, the first-round pick became just the second tight end to top 1,000 yards as a rookie -- and the first since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka did it back in 1961.

