Amit Malhotra, the executive who joined WarnerMedia to expand its HBO streaming operations in Southeast Asia, has separated from the company. His tenure lasted barely seven months. Malhotra was drafted to WarnerMedia in June last year as MD for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and India. He joined from a similar role at Disney Plus. The circumstances of Malhotra’s departure, first reported by Content Asia, are currently unclear. In a statement emailed to Variety, WarnerMedia said only: “WarnerMedia can confirm that Amit Malhotra is no longer with the company.” Indian news media are reporting that Malhotra’s former boss Johannes Larcher, head of HBO...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO