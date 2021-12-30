ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Mill Valley family takes COVID testing to new level ahead of New Year's Eve party

By Brooks Jarosz
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL VALLEY, Calif. - As New Year’s Eve events get canceled amid the omicron variant surge, there’s one house party in Marin County that is still on, as long as all guests show up to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test hours before the party begins. Andrew...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Parties To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking. Further, anyone entering either the Offshore Rooftop & Bar or the New Year on the Pier party must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event. Anyone attending the New Year on the Pier party at the Aon Grand Ballroom also must pass a temperature check. Anyone with an elevated temperature will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test on the spot, and anyone who tests positive will have to leave. Those who have to leave will be issued a refund. Anyone entering the party, regardless of temperature result, can take the free COVID test when entering. Masks must be worn for the entirety of the party.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
fox10phoenix.com

OC Deputy DA, vocal critic of vaccine mandates, dies of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY - Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died of COVID-19, according to Ben Chapman, Chairman of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans. Ernby was an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates on a number of occasions. "The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is utterly heartbroken by the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy