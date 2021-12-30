Mill Valley family takes COVID testing to new level ahead of New Year's Eve party

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking. Further, anyone entering either the Offshore Rooftop & Bar or the New Year on the Pier party must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event. Anyone attending the New Year on the Pier party at the Aon Grand Ballroom also must pass a temperature check. Anyone with an elevated temperature will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test on the spot, and anyone who tests positive will have to leave. Those who have to leave will be issued a refund. Anyone entering the party, regardless of temperature result, can take the free COVID test when entering. Masks must be worn for the entirety of the party.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO