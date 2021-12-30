Ford Mach-E Deliveries Could Get Hit In China As Key Battery Supplier Temporarily Halts Production Over COVID-19 Issues
By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
5 days ago
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) could see delays in Mustang Mach-E deliveries in China just days after handing over the first orders of the locally made electric crossovers to customers, cnEVpost reported on Thursday. What Happened: A key battery supplier for the Mach-Es based in Xian has temporarily halted...
In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles as the model has already attracted nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford’s announcement comes a day...
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Tuesday said it plans to nearly double annual production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023, citing strong consumer demand. The increase is a positive sign of demand for the F-150 Lightning as well as electric vehicles...
Last week a report surfaced that started with a Korean publication called the Korea Economic Daily claiming that Korean automaker Hyundai had abandoned the development of new internal combustion engines (ICE). According to that report, Hyundai was abandoning the development of ICE as part of its transition to become a completely electric vehicle manufacturer. Most automakers will transition to selling only electric vehicles at some point in the future.
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.63% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.
(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country. The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year...
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) outsold General Motors Co (GM.N) in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States...
US car giant General Motors has lost its title as America's top car seller for the first time in 90 years. Japan's Toyota claimed the top spot, selling more than 2.3 million vehicles last year, up 10%. GM said its sales, which fell 13%, were hurt by the widespread shortage...
Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was trading up about 4% higher on Monday as it continued to break out from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out on Dec. 13. The legacy automaker has a lot of room for growth as it transitions to an electrical vehicle manufacturer due to its relatively low market cap of about $83.35 billion especially when compared to the sector leader, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its massive $1.17 trillion market cap.
General Motors slid to second place in 2021 U.S. auto sales, ceding first place to Toyota by approximately 100,000 units in a still-tumultuous Covid recovery market plagued by lingering supply chain issues. While many automakers are now in a position to start building cars again (with some even altering available options in order to build complete units), the chip shortage has already taken its toll, and getting units into customer hands remains a challenge.
Toyota is the leader in US auto sales for the first time, taking away a title that General Motors had held for nearly a century. It's yet another sign that US automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. As recently as 2005, Toyota was No. 4 in US...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For the first time since 1931, General Motors Co. isn’t the top-selling automaker in the U.S. The Detroit-based manufacturer lost its crown to Japanese rival Toyota...
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020′s dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic. The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty...
Over the past 75 years, many startups have tried to crack the code and enter the U.S. automotive market. Virtually none have succeeded. Tesla is the rare exception, having taken advantage of the emerging interest in battery-electric vehicles. Its sales nearly doubled last year, to 960,172 vehicles. And with two more plants opening — in Berlin and Austin, Texas — it’s expected to quickly blast through the 1 million mark this year. That’s providing a note of hope for the dozen or more competitors hoping to match its success.
Ford Motor’s stock has increased by 140% this year. As of right now, they have the best performing stock, beating out Tesla, General Motors, and other automotive companies. In part, this is because of a new person in charge – Jim Farley. His decision to be transparent and direct with buyers has gone a long way. Plus, Farley is shifting focus to electric vehicles, like many other automakers. Just as an example, Farley has shifted a lot of resources towards making the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup EV. “We’re executing our plan and we’ll continue to do that so every business in our portfolio has a sustainable future. If not, we will restructure it,” Farley said in an interview from January 2021. It’s a smart move, as many people are starting to consider more efficient vehicles.
Comments / 0