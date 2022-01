CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 passing through the Coastal Bend in high numbers, the concern remains in whether there is enough staff to handle the surge. Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News that the rapid spread was something that was anticipated by health officials. Due to the Omicron Variant, Coastal Bend hospitals recently made at least a half dozen requests to the State for more medical staff to be brought in.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO