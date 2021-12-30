BO LOKOMBO | FROM THE CONGO TO TOP CANADIAN

The Düsseldorf Rhein Fire, one of the newest members of the European League of Football, have announced the signing of AFI All Europe Team offensive guard Nick Wiens. The 6’2″, 280-pound native of Dortmund, Germany was just voted to the AFI All-Europe Team after a superb season as a member of the Cologne Centurions. Playing left guard, the 24-year-old Wiens was an impact player for the Centurions, helping open up huge holes for ELF MVP, running back Madre London, to burst through. With Wiens out front, London rushed for more than 2,000 yards behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines in all of Europe. As a group, the Centurions averaged 6.43 yards per carry and just 1.5 sacks allowed per game, with Wiens being named an ELF All-Star in the process.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO