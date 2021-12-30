ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Survey Shows Oil And Gas Firms Planning A Modest 2022 Comeback

By David Blackmon
Forbes
 5 days ago
The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank published results of a new poll this week showing that almost half of 131 oil and gas firms surveyed plan to increase oil and gas production during 2022. It’s a finding that will no doubt cause a great deal of consternation among ESG investor groups and...

