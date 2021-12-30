ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0HYo_0dZ5fH1J00

Coming off of their eighth win on the season, the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 17.

Mike Vrabel’s team started off the year hot, but they’ve cooled off in recent weeks as they’ve dealt with injuries to running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Brown returned last week and promptly put up one of his best games of the season, recording 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. If Brown is on the field, this offense can be a tough one to stop.

The Dolphins have reeled off seven straight victories over some not-so-great competition. Their defense has been incredible over this stretch, allowing just 10.7 points per game. They’re also the top team in sacks, third-down defense, red-zone defense, and passer rating allowed. If they can find a way to slow down the Titans and earn their eighth victory in a row on Sunday, pundits will have no choice but to respect them.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (color commentary)

Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

KISS Country 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Moneyline: Dolphins +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Titans -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +3.5 (-117) Titans -3.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -105 U: -115)

Weather:

40 degrees, 45% chance of precipitation

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
AllTitans

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Kevin Harlan
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Live Tv#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Cbs Broadcasters#Ats
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots RB Brandon Bolden reacts to controversial penalty in loss to Dolphins

One of the more controversial calls during Week 18 in the NFL was an unnecessary roughness penalty against New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden. On 4th-and-three, Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy attempted a fake and slid down just short of the first down in front of Bolden. It appeared that Bolden had helmet-to-helmet contact in real time, but he only made slight contact with his shoulder pad.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Can’t Overcome Slow Start, Lose To Dolphins In Regular Season Finale

BOSTON (CBS) — Miami remains a house of horrors for the New England Patriots. The Patriots went to Miami on Sunday with a chance to win the AFC East — a chance which was extinguished rather quickly. New England fell behind 14-0 after two drives, ultimately losing 33-24 to Miami. The loss — New England’s second of the year to Miami — left the Patriots with a 10-7 record. Mac Jones completed 20 of his 30 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Tua Tagovailoa was 15-for-22 for 109 yards with one touchdown and no picks for Miami. Duke Johnson rushed for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julio Jones reacts to scoring first TD with Titans in Week 18

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones played a key role in the team’s Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, which helped Tennessee clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It has been a down year for Jones due to a lack of production and injuries, but he had one of his best games of the season when it mattered most, finishing with a team-high five catches for 58 yards, his third-highest yardage output in a game this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy