NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced a cooperation with Guangzhou Digital Gold Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Digital Gold Information”) to jointly develop “IP + NFT” products. By leveraging Digital Gold Information’s Intellectual Property (“IP”) resources and IP operations, the Company, based on its BIF platform, will provide Non-Fungible Token ( “NFT”) technology and related operations, list IP resources and contents to domestic and international NFT market, and explore the development of the combination of offline physical products + NFT + Metaverse. Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality (“VR”) and augmented reality (“AR”). Combining AR, VR, and other diversified technologies, Metaverse creates excellent scenarios and platforms for virtual IP and content production.
