NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME. Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats. The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects. Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He leads the firm’s stake in...

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO