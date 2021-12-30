ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) jumps 10 spots and has been ranked 25th among the top global digital-first publishers. NEWJ is the only Indian news publisher to consistently find a place in the top 50 "Digital First Media and Entertainment Properties" by Tubular...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Nominations for the International Brand Equity India Property Awards 2022 and Best Brand Awards 2022 are now open

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Brand Equity (IBE), the leading brand market research company, marketing consulting, and business news magazine, is back with the 2022 edition of the India Property Awards and Best BrandMarketing Awards India. About the 2022 India Property Awards:The 7th edition of the India...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

AGW Bharat India's youth driven news portal

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/ATK): The Covid-19 waves and the following lockdown have drastically impacted the business ventures. Even the biggest business companies, which had a monopoly in the market took a hard blow and succumb to heavy loss. When most citizens of the country were struggling to maintain...
INDIA
dallassun.com

India to announce new policy to strengthen Tourism Sector

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Government of India is coming out with a new tourism policy to strengthen and build capacity of tourism sector in order to provide better services and facilities to the tourists visiting the country said, Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India at the inaugural session of the 'Tourism Week' yesterday at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital India#Smartphone#Reliance Digital#Newj#Tubular Inc#Ani Newsvoir#Indian#Tubular Labs Inc#Jio Platforms#Ott#Iamai#India Digital Awards
Variety

WME Signs Tech Power Couple Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy (EXCLUSIVE)

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME. Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats. The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects.  Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He leads the firm’s stake in...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Cooperation for NFT and Metaverse Market on the Global IP with Digital Gold Information

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced a cooperation with Guangzhou Digital Gold Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Digital Gold Information”) to jointly develop “IP + NFT” products. By leveraging Digital Gold Information’s Intellectual Property (“IP”) resources and IP operations, the Company, based on its BIF platform, will provide Non-Fungible Token ( “NFT”) technology and related operations, list IP resources and contents to domestic and international NFT market, and explore the development of the combination of offline physical products + NFT + Metaverse. Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality (“VR”) and augmented reality (“AR”). Combining AR, VR, and other diversified technologies, Metaverse creates excellent scenarios and platforms for virtual IP and content production.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

IRIS Home Fragrance to mark its Omni Channel Presence through its E-commerce Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): IRIS Home Fragrances, the spatial home fragrance brand revamped its E-commerce platform,The platform also provides features like secured transactions, easy checkout, gifting options, and interactive design to enhance the online shopping experience of the consumers. The platform allows users to browse through a staggering range of home fragrance and home decor products.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Carrier Global Enters $500M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $500 million of the company's common stock. Carrier Global plans to use part of the proceeds from the sale of the Chubb business to finance the purchases of shares under the ASR.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Tubular Heater Element Market Company Research Report 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox

Global Tubular Heater Element market looks into a report for investigation of the Tubular Heater Element marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Tubular Heater Element market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Tubular Heater Element industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Tubular Heater Element market players.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Type Research Report 2022 Research, Revenue & Forecast Displayed By || Advance Publication, American Media, Bloomberg

Global Digital Magazine Publishing market looks into a report for investigation of the Digital Magazine Publishing marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Digital Magazine Publishing market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Digital Magazine Publishing industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Digital Magazine Publishing market players.
MARKETS
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
pymnts

Foodpanda Leaving Japan Amid Increased Competition

German food delivery group Delivery Hero — which is perhaps best known for its Foodpanda brand in Asia — announced it was pulling out of the region because of increasing competition and a lack of drivers to fulfill customer orders, according to a Financial Times report Sunday (Jan. 2).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy