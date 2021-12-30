ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins have climbed up two spots in Touchdown Wire's power rankings

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After the Miami Dolphins defeated a depleted New Orleans Saints team 20-3 in Week 16, they have started to be considered in the top half of teams in the NFL.

The Dolphins string of seven straight wins has brought them to an 8-7 record and a chance to be at least the seventh seed in the AFC. They’ve done it on the back of their impressive defense that has been one of the best in the league over the last two months.

Now, after being the 29th-ranked team in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings before the winning streak, they have climbed all the way up to 14th as they enter Week 17. Here’s what Touchdown Wire’s Nick Wojton had to say about Miami:

“The Dolphins took their seventh in a row against the Saints on Monday… but it’s getting picked apart. Miami’s defense is solid, but their offense only occasionally puts up points. Their win against New Orleans was closer than many expected it would be. Can the Dolphins hold up against better teams? We’ll find out soon.”

Wojton is right here. Many expected Miami to perform better against a Saints team that was missing a lot of talent. However, they only managed to find the end zone once on offense. If the Dolphins want to take that next step and be considered a serious team, they’ll have to start showing that they can score with some regularity.

