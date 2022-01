Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals this Sunday. There are two regular-season games remaining for the Dallas Cowboys and while they certainly matter, our focus has shifted towards mid-January. Dallas secured a playoff berth over a week ago and officially claimed the NFC East crown on Sunday night just before they obliterated the Washington Football Team. They have won four games in a row and look to be the most complete version of themselves that we have seen so far this season which is certainly exciting with regards to the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO