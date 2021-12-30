Mountain rescue teams from Stowe, Waterbury help hiker on Hunger

BENTON CO., Wash. — Two people and their dog were rescued from Rattlesnake Mountain on Sunday after taking a wrong turn and becoming lost in freezing temperatures, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about the rescue operation. RELATED: 13-year-old Kennewick girl safe, New Mexico man facing multiple charges including...
NORTH BEND, Ore. (WHDH) — Rescue crews were able to locate two hikers who became stranded on a mountain in Oregon last week after spotting “SOS” written in the snow. The United States Coast Guard assisted in locating two 19-year-old men who went camping on Swastika Mountain on or around Christmas Day and had not returned from their trip.
Rangers with the University of Hawaii Maunakea Rangers rescued a 64-year-old man who was hiking through heavy snow and sleet on the slope of the volcano. The rangers located the hiker on Humuula Trail at an elevation of around 13,000 feet Tuesday evening. At around 7 p.m. rangers and fire and rescue personnel from the U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Center hiked for about a mile in “white-out” conditions to reach the man.
KAILUA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 29-year-old woman who injured her knee while hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail. HFD dispatched five units, including a helicopter, after receiving the 911 call of a distressed hiker at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022. Four firefighters hiked to the injured woman’s location and began providing medical care.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says there are safe ways to hike. The Bedford Fire Department responded Saturday night after two people got lost on a trail on Sharp Top Mountain. Officials say the two men had set onto the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment. Thankfully, no one got hurt.
On December 29 at 12:07 PM the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to Fayette Avenue just west of Granada Drive due to a stranded motorist in the flood water. The motorist, 19 year old Jasmine Meyer of Effingham, drove her Dodge Journey around road closed signs and into the flooded roadway becoming stranded approximately 75 feet into the flood water.
Pinecrest, CA– On Sunday evening at about 5:30 pm, Tuolumne County Fire Department Station 55 located at Pinecrest responded to four people who were stranded in the snow on the far side of Pinecrest Lake. Four volunteer firefighters from Station 55 hiked in on snowshoes for 45 minutes to the back of the lake. They found that the four hikers were not prepared for the winter and snowy conditions, one of the lost travelers was a four-year-old who was suffering from mild hypothermia. Firefighters warmed them, fed them, and provided water in addition to giving them warm dry socks and heating pads before hiking them back out. Several times during the walk back, firefighters helped carry the child over the course of the 90-minute return walk.
MT. BALDY (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue Tuesday to help a Downey man who lost his footing while hiking the Ice House Canyon Saddle on Mt. Baldy – the fourth such rescue in less than a week. Authorities say...
Lake District mountain rescuers responded to a record number of callouts last year, with its chairman describing Christmas as “absolutely chaotic”. Volunteers were called out 680 times in 2021, according to Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association. He said that teams "loved...
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KEZI) - Two hikers were rescued after being stranded for days in a snow-covered mountain territory in Oregon. Considering the brutal conditions they were in, their survival has gained national attention. Their family is now sharing the survival story with the world. “I was just in my kitchen...
Personnel with the Houston Rural Fire Department were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. Friday to assist the Roby Fire Department with packing out an injured hiker on the south loop of the Paddy Creek Wilderness Trail. They hiked in 2.2 miles, where they met up with Roby fire personnel and...
A hiker in the Cucamonga Wilderness was airlifted from an ice chute after sliding around 900 feet down the mountain on Sunday, sheriffs say. Jeaffreson Guevara was hiking with his wife in the Ice House Saddle area when he "slipped on ice and slid down the steep mountain," according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department press release.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A fallen hiker stopped her slide down a 300-foot cliff by clinging to a tree root at Multnomah Falls, Oregon firefighters said. The woman fell off a trail at the falls at 2 p.m. Monday and slid about 30 feet before grabbing onto a root, KPTV reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Dept. used a drone to rescue two hikers from a trail on Christmas Day. Firefighters responded to Sharp Top Mountain at around 6 p.m. Crews used a drone with a thermal camera to locate the hikers. After using the drone, crews...
