Drinks

Dry January: How giving up alcohol for 31 days can improve your health

By Amanda Capritto
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the New Year approaches, many will resolve to drink less alcohol or give it up completely. If you can't fathom the thought of going the whole year without your favorite adult beverage, consider Dry January instead. This popular annual tradition involves a short-term commitment to sobriety. Beginning Jan....

Vinny BagoDonuts
4d ago

They say a glass of wine a day is good for you. I guess that depends on the person. I gave alcohol up entirely because it was not good for my state of mind.

Robin Anderson
4d ago

You might want to clarify that alcoholics can die going cold turkey !!!!! That not to stop on their own ! This can be a dangerous post. !

Captain Obvious
4d ago

I have a few beers every day if it kills me it just does I'm ready to go anyhow my body is in bad shape I can't work no more so I'm ready

