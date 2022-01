MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After grabbing control of their own playoff destiny, the Dolphins came up flat in a must win in Tennessee. On a cold, wet day in Nashville, the Titans went old school with a punishing defense and power running game to hammer the Dolphins 34-3. The loss ends the seven-game winning streak and all playoff hopes as the Dolphins lost for the first time since Halloween in Buffalo. Don’t Blame The Defense While the Titans ground game did have a big afternoon pounding and protecting the ball, it was simply just too much pressure on the Dolphins defense. They held the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO