Here's Where You Can Dig Into The Best Salad In Illinois

It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.

If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”

So, which salad stands out in Illinois? Eat This, Not That! says it’s the Milano Salad at Bella Milano, located in Springfield. Here’s why:

“When you need a faithful and minimalistic salad at your fingertips, Bella Milano has your back. This kitchen has mastered savory prosciutto, alongside balancing the ideal amount of homemade Milano dressing that garnishes the fresh lettuce.”

