Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric...

AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
theweeklydriver.com

New Tesla rear camera, trunk woes prompt 475,000 recalls

Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars from model years 2014 to 2021 because of rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing. The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera...
CARS
Taylor Daily Press

Tesla recalls 475,000 cars in America due to technical defects Leadership

Among other things, the company plans to recall all Model 3 cars made between 2017 and 2020, which represents a staggering 356,309 vehicles. Tesla said there is a risk that when opening and closing the luggage compartment, the wiring harness for the rear view camera will be damaged and no image will be displayed.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

4 Million People Will Drive Teslas By The End Of 2022

According to our data, Tesla has delivered by the end of 2021 more than 2,335,000 all-electric cars, which is by way more than anyone else. This number includes more than half a million Model S/Model X and more than 1.8 million Model 3/Model Y. Unfortunately, the company does not break sales between individual models.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Record Deliveries

The new year has brought good tidings for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) investors. The electric car maker's shares popped by 10% to $1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after it reported an 87% surge in annual vehicle deliveries to 936,000 from the previous year. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 during the same time period a year earlier. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for all of 2021.
ECONOMY
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Tesla
insideevs.com

How Much Is The Cheapest Tesla Car?

Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics. The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard...
CARS
stockmarket.com

Best Stocks To Buy In 2022? 5 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch

Check Out These Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Today. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a hot topic among investors of the stock market in recent years. Many believe the automotive industry will be going electric sooner rather than later. Even government bodies around the globe have been encouraging the transition to EVs by providing various forms of subsidies. And assuming you strongly believe in the growth trajectory of this space, it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top electric vehicle stocks to buy right now.
ECONOMY
Time

Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model Y slide right down a snowy hill: 'It's bad'

This Tesla Model Y user had a frightening experience when driving in the snow - particularly downhill, on 19" wheels with all-season tyres. We also assume it's an all-wheel drive car. As we can see, initially, driving in the snow was easy. The trouble began on the steep downhill. "Tesla...
CARS
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

3 Best Luxury Compact SUVs for 2022 According to U.S. News

The year 2022 will be an exciting time for the automotive industry, thanks to the introduction of new technology and vehicles. The luxury compact SUV is as competitive as ever. Automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are constantly outdoing each other. Here are the three best luxury compact SUVs for 2022, according to U.S. News.
BUYING CARS
