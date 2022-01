KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the company had since Oct 1, 2021 allowed entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of pandemic infections within its premises and among employees for operational and business continuity, as Malaysia progresses into its phased recovery plan.

HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO