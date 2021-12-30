The Wheel of Time - The Eye of the World - Review

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "The Wheel of Time" is the new fantasy hotness. The Amazon series is now [seven] of eight episodes into its first season, and while it's been somewhat divisive among critics and fans of Robert Jordan's book series (I've currently reading Book 4, for reference), I've enjoyed it pretty much from the start. Sure, it's kinda cheesy in places and the some of the characters don't run as deep as I'd like, but it's got heart, terrific production values and a cast and crew who believe in it. The story — five fantasy ingénues go on an epic quest to discover if they're the chosen one — is appealingly simple, but gets knottier and more intricate as the series goes on, and so far I think the show is doing a good job of balancing the mythic with the ordinary, the magic with the reality.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO