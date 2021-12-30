ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Wheel of Time - The Eye of the World - Review

By Chloe
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel of Time's exemplary freshman outing ends with a bang with Rand taking centre stage in the conflict with the Dark One. I am beyond impressed with the Dark One's subtle manipulation and seductive behavior. Fares Fares brought his A game for this final episode, managing to be both chilling...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 9

Related
Vulture

The Wheel of Time Season-Finale Recap: The Last Temptation of the Dragon Reborn

In the end, the end comes quickly. It takes only a brisk day’s walk for Rand al’Thor — the Dragon Reborn — and his Aes Sedai mentor Moiraine to walk from the besieged city of Fal Dara through the impenetrable and dangerous Blight to the Eye of the World, where the Dark One is imprisoned. Lan, Moiraine’s severed Warder, catches up with her seemingly only minutes after the confrontation to which the entire season has built.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Eye of The World

The season finale of The Wheel of Time spun a stressful and intense tale that left many questions. Thankfully, Amazon already picked The Wheel of Time up for a second season because after The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8, we need more ASAP,. The Eye of The World...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Wheel of Time boss shares promising season 2 update

The Wheel of Time is doing pretty damn well for Amazon, with plenty of people tuning in to see the new episodes released every week. Season 1's final instalment dropped today (December 24) on the platform, but you don't need to wait to see if it'll get renewed for a second run.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#The Eye Of The World#These Dreams#Horn#Centre Stage
TIME

Breaking Down The Wheel of Time's Season Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Amazon Prime Video series, The Wheel of Time. As this mostly crappy year comes to an increasingly crappy close , one of the rare high points in these Omicron times was getting to watch the finale to the first season of The Wheel of Time . As a longtime fan of the books series , I was elated: seeing The Wheel of Time realized onscreen is something many of us have been awaiting for literal decades and thought would never actually happen. I am amazed and thrilled this thing even exists.
TV SERIES
Salon

"The Wheel of Time" has a Moiraine problem: She’s too interesting

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "The Wheel of Time" is the new fantasy hotness. The Amazon series is now [seven] of eight episodes into its first season, and while it's been somewhat divisive among critics and fans of Robert Jordan's book series (I've currently reading Book 4, for reference), I've enjoyed it pretty much from the start. Sure, it's kinda cheesy in places and the some of the characters don't run as deep as I'd like, but it's got heart, terrific production values and a cast and crew who believe in it. The story — five fantasy ingénues go on an epic quest to discover if they're the chosen one — is appealingly simple, but gets knottier and more intricate as the series goes on, and so far I think the show is doing a good job of balancing the mythic with the ordinary, the magic with the reality.
TV SERIES
IGN

Wheel of Time Is One of the Most Expensive Shows Amazon Has Ever Made

It takes a lot of money to put together a high-fantasy series like Wheel of Time, what with all the magnificent vistas, giant capes, dramatic horseback riding, flashy weaponry, and all that magic. In fact, it turns out it's one of the most expensive shows Amazon has ever made. This...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

The Wheel of Time season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

With today marking the season 1 finale on Amazon, it makes sense to ask the following: Will The Wheel of Time season 2 happen at Amazon? Is there more we have to look forward to here?. We won’t make you wait all that long here before handing down the good...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wheel of Time’ Premiere Gathers Big Audience for Amazon

The Wheel of Time rolled out to a strong start on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. The fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels racked up more than a billion minutes of viewing time in the week of its debut (Nov. 15-21). Prime Video released the first three episodes of the series on Nov. 19. Per Nielsen, The Wheel of Time‘s 1.16 billion minutes of watch time are the most for any original series on the platform since Hunters in February 2020 (before the ratings service started releasing weekly streaming rankings). Since the weekly rankings began 15 months ago, the only...
TV SERIES
massivelyop.com

Amazon just announced a big New World, Wheel of Time, and Twitch collab

So this is probably the most predictable collab ever, but I’m still here for it: Amazon just announced a New World x Wheel of Time TV show collab, both of which are of course Amazon properties. The downside is the promo is basically just Twitch drops – Twitch also being a platform Amazon owns.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Magic and mysteries woven into "The Wheel of Time" main titles

Prime Video's epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time," based on the books by Robert Jordan, is not your average Chosen One story. For one thing, there's confusion about who the so-called Dragon Reborn is among five possible candidates. And then there's the pesky little detail that this person may not be a savior at all – but someone destined to destroy the world. You only have to watch the show's stunning opening credits sequence to grasp the double-edged nature of power in this universe.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

What Wheel Of Time Fans Can Expect From Season 2 On Amazon

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD for The Wheel of Time Season 1! Be sure to come back once you’ve caught up!. After years of false starts and failed adaptations, fans of Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy The Wheel of Time (which began with the 1990 novel, The Eye of the World) finally got a chance to see the author’s vision come to life on Amazon Prime. The series aired its Season 1 finale on Christmas Eve, and did a lot in its first eight episodes to give fans exactly what they’d been hoping for. Now, audiences are already wondering what Season 2 might bring, and showrunner Rafe Judkins says that our not-so-merry band of travelers will have a lot of work to do when dealing with their own dark tendencies.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy