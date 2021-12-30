Cowboys' report card, snap counts vs Washngton in Week 16

The Cowboys put a beatdown of epic proportion on the Washington Football Team in Week 16, flexing their might and reminding the rest of the league how dangerous they can be when fully clicking. Dallas played the Grinch and ruined Washington’s Christmas, despite giving them exactly what they asked for.

It’s A’s all around for almost every part of this team, who finally delivered a complete performance from top to bottom. They’ll just need to keep this same energy rolling come playoff time, and hopefully embark on a big Super Bowl run.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 16, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: A

Dak Prescott – 61 snaps (84%)

Cooper Rush – 12 snaps (16%)

The lull was finally snapped, as Prescott and the rest of the offense roared back to life in Week 16. Breaking 300 passing yards for the first time since Thanksgiving, and throwing four touchdowns for just the second time this season, Prescott seemed especially determined to show everything was all systems go, and only needed three quarters to do so.

He started the game completing 20 of 21 passes for 244 yards, utilizing a healthy amount of hurry-up offense and play action looks to march down the field. After punting on their first drive of the game, Prescott led five consecutive 70+ yard touchdown drives, racking up the points and yardage total before halftime.

It was the dominating performance many had been waiting for, and one that should silence even the harshest of Cowboys skeptics – at least temporarily.

Running Backs: B+

Ezekiel Elliott – 42 snaps (58%)

Tony Pollard – 25 snaps (34%)

Corey Clement – 7 snaps (10%)

With only 37 yards, Ezekiel Elliott led the team in rushing, but looked to be at his strongest in several weeks. He found the end zone twice, bringing his season touchdown total to 12, before turning the keys over to Pollard and Clement in the second half.

Despite not being called upon to do too much, it was still a solid day for Dallas running backs, with the trio totaling 89 rushing yards on 21 combined carries.

Wide Receivers: A

CeeDee Lamb – 54 snaps (74%)

Amari Cooper – 52 snaps (71%)

Michael Gallup – 48 snaps (66%)

Cedrick Wilson – 26 snaps (36%)

Malik Turner – 13 snaps (18%)

The receivers also did their part in ensuring the Cowboys offense had a big day, coming down with passes and making the big plays. Amari Cooper was the main beneficiary, after recently expressing his frustrations with the stagnant offense. He led the team in targets with 11, coming down with seven receptions to lead the team in yards with 85. He also scored his seventh touchdown of the season just before halftime to make it a 35-point game.

However, the best play made by a Cowboys receiver was Malik Turner, who broke almost 10 tackles while weaving all across the entire Washington defense for 61 yards, the longest gain of his young career.

Turner was rewarded with a short touchdown two plays later, his third of the season.

Tight Ends: A

Dalton Schultz – 55 snaps (75%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 17 snaps (23%)

Sean McKeon – 17 snaps (23%)

Dalton Schultz came down with eight receptions on nine targets for 82 yards, setting a new season high, and scored a touchdown.

With Prescott making quick decisions and finding open men, Schultz was a consistent and reliable target for Prescott, much like he’s been for most of the season. He even absorbed this huge hit and personal foul penalty, after Washington finished taking out their frustrations on each other and decided to send them toward the way of the team grinding them into dust.

Offensive Line: B

Connor Williams – 73 snaps (100%)

Tyler Biadasz, La’el Collins – 66 snaps (90%)

Zack Martin – 61 snaps (84%)

Terence Steele – 55 snaps (75%)

Ty Nsekhe – 26 snaps (36%)

Connor McGovern – 20 snaps (27%)

Matt Farniok – 7 snaps (8%)

Still keeping Tyron Smith on ice for as long as they can before the postseason, the offensive line wasn’t at full strength but was still plenty good enough to keep things rolling. Prescott was sacked three times and had to make a few plays outside the pocket, but overall it was a solid day for a unit that’s undergone a lot throughout the season.

Second-year player Terence Steele has taken a big leap from his rookie season, and was finally rewarded with a touchdown reception that everyone felt good about.

Defensive Line: A

Dorance Armstrong – 33 snaps (55%)

Osa Odighizuwa – 29 snaps (48%)

Tarell Basham – 28 snaps (47%)

Randy Gregory – 26 snaps (43%)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 25 snaps (42%)

Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins – 24 (40%)

Chauncey Golston – 21 snaps (35%)

For the second week in a row, DeMarcus Lawrence was a huge disruptor for the Dallas defense, generating yet another turnover with his first quarter pick-6. It was the first touchdown scored by Lawrence in his career, and he did it with style, rumbling 40 yards and shaking tackles on his way to the end zone.

Lawrence also picked up his second sack of the season, and Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham also added to their season sack totals. Randy Gregory recorded only one tackle, but provided one of the game’s most memorable moments by calling back to the previous matchup against Washington,

Linebackers: B+

Leighton Vander Esch – 41 snaps (68%)

Keanu Neal – 40 snaps (67%)

Micah Parsons – 33 snaps (55%)

Leighton Vander Esch had another nice game, recording four tackles all near the line of scrimmage. Keanu Neal tied for the team lead in total tackles with five, and laid a massive hit on Heinicke that was not called for roughing the passer.

Of course, Micah Parsons made his presence felt in limited snaps, recording his 13th sack of the season and showing he’s still got pass rushing moves left in his bag.

Defensive Backs: B+

Kelvin Joseph – 57 snaps (95%)

Damontae Kazee – 50 snaps (83%)

Anthony Brown, Jayron Kearse, Trevon Diggs – 48 snaps (80%)

Donovan Wilson – 24 snaps (40%)

Darian Thompson – 13 snaps (22%)

Nahshon Wright, Maurice Canaday – 12 snaps (20%)

On the first play of the game, Heinicke chose to mess around and find out. It did not go well for him, and the Washington Football Team’s chances of winning similarly plummeted like a rock in to the waiting arms of Trevon Diggs.

But most notable was the play of rookie CB Kelvin Joseph, who in place of Jourdan Lewis received his most on defense yet. The 2021 second rounder did not seem out of place at all, recording two pass defenses and a TFL while playing the most snaps of any Dallas DB. If Joseph can finish the season strong and leave something to build on for next year, he can be yet another impact player for this secondary.

Special Teams: A

Darian Thompson, Nahshon Wright, Luke Gifford, C.J. Goodwin – 25 snaps (76%)

Corey Clement – 23 snaps (70%)

Chauncey Golston – 22 snaps (67%)

Jeremy Sprinkle, Malik Turner 21 snaps (64%)

Maurice Canaday – 17 snaps (52%)

Leighton Vander Esch – 11 snaps (33%)

The Cowboys special teams unit blocked their third kick of the season, second returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. John Fassel’s unit has been hit-or-miss for most of the season, but this was the cherry on top on an absolute blowout of a game where all three units scored touchdowns.

Greg Zuerlien also improved his XP% by going a perfect 8-8 on extra point attempts.

Coaching: A

Yet again, the results speak for themselves with this coaching staff. The team was due for a big breakout, and beating a division opponent by 42 points, tying for the second-most points scored in franchise history, and going a perfect 4-0 in December will definitely endear one to this fanbase.

It was a night and game to celebrate, and one that should bode well for the upcoming playoffs.