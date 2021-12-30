ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tips to avoid getting scammed when making an end of year donation

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning to make an end of...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid healthy lifestyle scams

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When it comes to investing in a healthier lifestyle, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan gave tips to avoid losing money to scams. A common New Year's resolution is to live a healthier lifestyle, but the bureau warned of the risks of being deceived by products and services that do not work as advertised.
WCTV

Tips to Avoid Overdraft Fees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce, visit https://checking.firstcommercecu.org/accelerate/. Overdraft fees, also known as non-sufficient fund fees, happen when a withdrawal or debit card purchase causes...
WBAY Green Bay

Tips to avoid hassles when making holiday returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Twas the night after Christmas and many people may be reexamining the gifts they received, thinking about making returns or exchanges. Between widespread shipping issues and dealing with COVID-19, the 2021 holiday shopping season was not without its challenges. Many stores and online retailers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
cbs17

How to avoid gift card scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the time of the season when gift card purchases increase but gift cards have a dark side because they can be used to scam you. A gift card makes a nice little addition to many people’s holiday offerings to others. “I buy...
WJHG-TV

Tips and tricks to avoid holiday scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how to avoid getting scammed this holiday season. Vecker warns that scams can be done in different ways, and are more common over the holidays. He says to keep an eye on your email and bank account.
Washington Times-Herald

Avoid scams by doing careful research before donating to charities

Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do careful research before donating to charities in order to avoid being scammed or having their contributions used in ways they might disapprove. As the calendar changes from 2021 to 2022, many charities are soliciting donations in efforts to finish the year...
newsy.com

Holiday Donations: How To Avoid Charity Scams

'Tis the season for giving. But when you do, be sure to do your research. The Federal Trade Commission says that consumers are reporting $1.6 billion in charity scams this year. Scammers have been posing as police officers and as veterans, so how do you know when it's safe to...
Gazette

Voice of the Consumer: Tips for avoiding online marketplace scams

I hope you had a good holiday! A lot of you may be unboxing your kids' new toys and looking to get rid of old ones, and many parents and grandparents like to buy and sell items through online marketplace sites. Just make sure to watch out for scams. You may have seen this story during our Fraud Friday segment during 11 News at Noon.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

SCAM ALERT: BBB offers scam tips for New Year’s resolution list

The Better Business Bureau recommends adding a few precautionary steps to the New Year’s resolution list, along with improving health and financial goals, to help make the upcoming days and months fraud-free. • I resolve to be cautious with email. Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or...
cryptopolitan.com

How to Avoid Getting Scammed by Crypto Casinos

With the increasing interest in gambling in general, more and more casino providers appear. Some of them choose to focus on crypto, and some of them are fake ones that only want to lure away cryptocurrency from their customers. So, what do you need to do to protect yourself? Look at these tips and you will have a basic understanding of some of the things to look for.
NBC Connecticut

Crypto Donations to Charity Are Booming. What to Know Before Making a Year-End Gift

Cryptocurrency donations to charity are booming, with gifts still rolling in as the calendar winds down. Investors may still bypass capital gains taxes on profitable assets, and score a write-off for 2021 if they itemize deductions. However, there are things to consider before transferring crypto to charity, experts say. Cryptocurrency...
WTHR

Yes, the IRS is allowing an extra bonus for your year-end charitable donation

INDIANAPOLIS — The end of the year is the most popular time for charitable contributions, as nonprofit organizations tap into the spirit of giving that accompanies the holidays. Some 13News viewers are wondering about social media posts claiming the IRS is now offering a bonus by allowing taxpayers to...
NebraskaTV

BBB, Central Nebraska Humane Society offer tips on avoiding pet scams

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend. And what greater present to get your loved ones this year than a furry friend?. Many who want to, tend to go online to buy a dog which is a breeding ground for scammers to pretend like they have a dog to sell.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Year-end tax tips for businesses, high earners

Year-end tax planning often is a matter of minimizing how much you’ll have to pay this year by reducing the amount of income received or increasing deductions. But for wealthy taxpayers, that might not be the case this year. The current version of the Build Back Better Act, which...
obxtoday.com

Tips from Nags Head Police Department for avoiding holiday scams

Nags Head’s Police Department would like to remind you to be aware of holiday scams. Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. Tips...

Comments / 0

Community Policy