Plea for Elton John to play at Princess Diana funeral revealed in UK government files
By Radina Gigova, Jack Guy, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
5 days ago
The Dean of Westminster personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow British star Elton John to sing a version of his hit song "Candle In The Wind" at the funeral of Princess Diana, according to newly released government files. Papers released by the UK National Archives suggest there was...
Elton John's performance of "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral was a moving and iconic moment, but it turns out that Buckingham Palace almost didn't let him sing it. Sky News uncovered old documents that revealed some Royal family members felt the new version of John's classic tune, with rewritten lyrics about his late friend, was "too sentimental." However, the Rev Dr. Wesley Carr made a case for why John should be allowed to sing the song, and submitted it in writing.
