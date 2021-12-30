ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon State Beavers won both of their matches against the Utah Utes last season (74-56 and 75-70) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Beavers and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State made easy...

The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
KSN News

Thompson to lead Kansas State against LSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will start at QB for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed […]
