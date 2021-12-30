ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How to watch Montana vs. Idaho State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana Grizzlies are 10-0 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Montana and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. The Grizzlies won both of their matches...

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
