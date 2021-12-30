ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's: TV channel, live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Richmond Spiders are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Richmond winning the first 79-56 on the road and the Hawks taking the second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NCAA.com

Women's college basketball rankings: Louisville is new No. 1, Baylor falls and Tennessee returns in Week 8's Power 10

Week 8 was packed with the end of 2021's drama and the start of 2022's chaos all in one, which caused a new No. 1 team in my Power 10 rankings. In the mix of all of the upsets and thrillers we witnessed, there were also a plethora of game cancellations and postponements that disrupted many teams' action. Despite the multiple pauses, the start of conference play did not disappoint.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cheick Diallo: Time in Detroit ends

Detroit didn't re-sign Diallo after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo appeared in three games during his stint with the shorthanded Pistons, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 10.3 minutes per contest. Detroit returned six players from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of its eventual win over the Bucks on Monday, lessening the need for the Pistons to keep Diallo around as a depth piece. Unless he catches on with another NBA squad in short order, Diallo will likely return to the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Golden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Richmond Spiders#Bradley Braves#Richmond Current Records#Hawks#The Bucknell Bison#Bucknell#Cbs Sports App Ticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy