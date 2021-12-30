ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Mill Valley family takes COVID testing to new level ahead of New Year's Eve party

By Brooks Jarosz
fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL VALLEY, Calif. - As New Year’s Eve events get canceled amid the omicron variant surge, there’s one house party in Marin County that is still on, as long as all guests show up to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test hours before the party begins. Andrew...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Parties To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking. Further, anyone entering either the Offshore Rooftop & Bar or the New Year on the Pier party must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event. Anyone attending the New Year on the Pier party at the Aon Grand Ballroom also must pass a temperature check. Anyone with an elevated temperature will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test on the spot, and anyone who tests positive will have to leave. Those who have to leave will be issued a refund. Anyone entering the party, regardless of temperature result, can take the free COVID test when entering. Masks must be worn for the entirety of the party.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mill Valley, CA
Coronavirus
Mill Valley, CA
Government
City
Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
fox29.com

Survivor of 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse dies of stroke

DUBLIN, Ireland - A young Irish woman who was severely injured in the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse has died. According to a statement from the University College Dublin, Aoife Beary died at a Dublin, Ireland, hospital on Saturday due to a stroke. The news was first reported by the Irish Times. She was 27.
BERKELEY, CA
TMZ.com

Dog Dies on Southwest Flight, Family Blaming Airline

A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
PETS
CBS Chicago

Local Food Pantry Closes For A Week After Fireworks From New Year’s Eve Celebration Cause Damage

CHICAGO (CBS) –Burn marks are left on the building of a popular food pantry on the northwest side after New Year’s Eve fun turned destructive. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray visited outside the Irving Park Community Food Pantry. The Irving park community food pantry says they’ve never closed during the pandemic, until now. The damage is small due to fireworks from New Year’s Eve celebrations, which has the non-profit organization upset. “Oh my god. I so sad because I love coming.” Anna Al-Saad is a volunteer here at Irving Park Community Food Pantry but also depends on it from time to time for groceries. “I come one...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis

Comments / 0

Community Policy